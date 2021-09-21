Biloxi Casino Murder Witnesses Remain Shaken By Shooting, Plan To Sue

Posted on: September 21, 2021, 08:24h.

Last updated on: September 21, 2021, 08:51h.

Two witnesses to Biloxi, Miss.’s Golden Nugget Casino weekend murder say they are traumatized by the violent event. The pair plan to sue the gaming property, according to a local TV report.

Tony Glenn, left, and Justin Eldridge, pictured above. The two were witnesses to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Biloxi, Miss. casino. (Image: WLOX)

“That moment is never … [going to] leave me,” Tony Glenn told WLOX, a Mississippi TV station. “I will never forget that moment, ever, in my life, and it’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives.

Now, if I hear a pop, a sound, anything, … I’m freaking out because of this,” he added.

Both Glenn and his partner, Justin Eldridge, who both reside in Panama City, Fla. are to get counseling, Glenn told the station. Also, the lack of metal detectors and other safeguards are grounds for a lawsuit against the casino, he told WLOX.

“I’m going to take legal action on them because this is going to traumatize us for the rest of our lives,” Glenn was quoted by the station.

Glenn and Eldridge were at the casino early Saturday as a way to mark Eldridge’s birthday. The two were in the casino gambling when Glenn went to get a soda.

Eyewitness Accounts

Glenn came close to Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, who was later arrested for first-degree murder.

I passed by the guy. I didn’t see his face. I just seen him from the waist down, and I seen [sic] the gun,” Glenn said. “He pointed the gun straightwards, … it was pointing directly at me at that point, and I took off running, and the next thing I heard was, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam.’”

Eldridge fled to safety in the nearby women’s restroom. He was talking to Glenn on his cellphone. It was unclear where Glenn was. He was worried that Glenn had been wounded. But then Glenn knocked on the restroom door and Eldridge let him in.

Two older women were also in the restroom for safety. Glenn said they were “panicking.”

“All we heard was gunshots at this point. Nobody knows what that feels like,” Glenn added.

Another witness, Rosie Hartfield, heard that Jones allegedly walked into the casino armed with a firearm.

Someone right by me … [was] shooting at someone else. The guy is really down on the floor,” Hartfield told WPMI, an Alabama TV station.

Other casino visitors scattered upon hearing the gun shots. A short time later, several police officers searched the casino floor for the suspect. The chaotic scene was videotaped, and later posted on YouTube by Danny Barnett and WLOX.

Jones was eventually taken into custody by police near the casino. He was being held earlier this week at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $1 million.

Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport, Miss. died at the crime scene. He was a barber and had three children.

No one else was physically injured, according to initial reports.

Jones Played College Football

It was also revealed by WPMI that Jones is a “well-known” Mobile, Ala. athlete. While in college at the University of South Alabama, he was a wide receiver on the football team. He was eligible for the NFL draft in 2015, the station said.

In addition, he was identified by WPMI as a one-time coach at McGill–Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile.

Casino.org reached out to Biloxi’s Golden Nugget Casino for immediate comment. No statements were given by a gaming property spokesman. It remains unclear what led to the shooting. Local police continue to investigate the murder.

The Golden Nugget in Biloxi is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.