Foxwoods Casino Shooting Victim Hospitalized, Cops Search for Assailant

Posted on: December 12, 2021, 09:46h.

Last updated on: December 12, 2021, 09:46h.

A wounded man remained in stable condition today following a Saturday night shooting in Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino parking garage, according to local news reports. The assailant is on the loose.

Foxwoods Resort Casino parking garage, pictured above. The Connecticut tribal gaming property was the site of a shooting this weekend. (Image: WJAR)

The shooting took place at about 10 pm in the Fox Tower garage. The shooter quickly fled the crime scene, Mashantucket Pequot tribal police told The Day newspaper of Connecticut.

So far, it is unclear what circumstances led to the shooting. It is also unknown if police have a suspect. Police said on Sunday morning they were continuing to investigate the crime.

Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ president and chief executive officer, confirmed the incident to The Day.

“The safety of our guests and team members are paramount, and we are working closely with both State and Tribal law officials,” Guyot said in a statement.

Prior Foxwoods Shootings

In an unrelated arrest in January, a suspect was apprehended by police and US Marshals in connection with a December 2020 weapons-related incident near Foxwoods, the Fairfield Daily Voice, a Connecticut news site, reported.

Barry Jumpp, 29, of Worcester, Mass. was spotted in a parked car and had in his possession a loaded, stolen firearm, police said.

Jumpp was charged with being a fugitive from justice, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property over $1,200, police said. A second man was also charged in the incident. Police did not release a lot of details on the crime.

In 2016, a 23-year-old visitor to Foxwoods Casino died after being shot by tribal police and suffering a foot wound. Michael Goodale, of Groton, Conn. fell from an upper level of the casino parking garage, the New York Daily News reported.

At the time of the incident, it was unclear whether the wound or the fall led to his death. But a later autopsy showed his death was caused by the 81-foot fall.

There was a warrant for the man’s arrest for a violation of probation charge. When confronted by officers in an attempt to arrest him, he pointed a firearm at police officers while on the fourth floor of the garage. Goodale failed to drop the weapon after being warned repeatedly by police to do so.

Review Clears Cop in 2016 Shooting

In 2018, a review of the officer-involved shooting found that the officer was justified in the incident, WVIT, a Connecticut TV station, reported.

The review showed Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Sergeant Kevin Leach was justified in his use of deadly force. Goodale kept pointing the firearm at police and refused to drop the handgun, New London State’s Attorney Michael Regan concluded, WVIT said.