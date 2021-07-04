Sahara Las Vegas Shooting Victim Due In Court for Alleged Choking of Woman

Posted on: July 4, 2021, 12:08h.

Last updated on: July 4, 2021, 12:33h.

A man who was critically injured in a recent shooting at the Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino was later arrested for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend during the same incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Sahara Las Vegas shown here. The hotel-casino was the site of a recent shooting. The victim was later charged for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Dangerfield, 33, of Las Vegas, was apparently shot by one of several women who came to the aid of the victim last weekend. One of the women was able to grab Dangerfield’s firearm and shoot him after he assaulted the victim, police said.

He allegedly choked and punched the ex-girlfriend in the face while the two were in the hallway of the hotel’s 22nd floor, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, based on a report from Metro police.

He also allegedly pushed her face into the carpet in the hallway. It led to a carpet burn, the Review-Journal said.

Dangerfield was wounded in the torso. He required emergency surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Cops Continue Inquiry

As of late last week, it was unclear which of the women fired the shot at Dangerfield. Police continue to investigate the crime.

The incident began when Dangerfield apparently crashed a party the ex-girlfriend was holding in a hotel room. He was not invited, the Review-Journal said. Soon, he threatened the ex-girlfriend.

Dangerfield told the women (in the room) that he would shoot all of them if (she) did not come out of the room,” the report said about the ex-girlfriend.

Dangerfield has been released from the hospital. As of Sunday, he remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. He is charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Fatal Shooting At Off-Strip Bar

Also, in an unrelated incident, a man was killed at a bar off the Las Vegas Strip last weekend. It took place in PT’s Place at Decatur Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, according to local media.

That bar is west of the Strip. Initial police reports indicate Anthony Balderas, 24, walked up to another man, identified as Timothy Hartley, and fatally shot him, the Review-Journal said.

Balderas was ordered held without bail when appearing in local court last week. He had left his debit card at the bar, so police were able to quickly identify him.

Initial police reports suggest there was no motive for the bar shooting, the Review-Journal said.

News about last weekend’s shootings comes shortly after Metro police announced that violent crime on the Strip declined by double digits in the last month.

In a tweet posted on June 25, Metro Capt. Dori Koren reported crime on the Strip dropped by 11 percent over the past month. He added that there have been no shootings or stabbings on the Strip in two months. But that was before Sunday’s Sahara shooting, as well as the shooting at the bar.

In response to recent increases in crime along the Strip, Metro police have put into place “Operation Persistent Pressure II.”