Romania’s Gambling Market Looks To Reinvigorate Activity

Posted on: November 16, 2021, 01:10h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2021, 02:17h.

Comtrade Gaming has extended its relationship in Romania with SuperBet. The partnership is based on combining the operator’s proprietary sportsbook technology and Comtrade’s iGaming Platform, iCore, in Romania and Poland.

Romania’s SuperBet locations have seen a drop in activity from COVID-19. But the company is now focusing on new methods to increase acquisitions and retention. (Image: Insider)

Three years ago, SuperBet’s sportsbook was transferred to Comtrade. The new agreement between the two companies will run until mid-2024. Comtrade’s iCore platform was created to streamline operations and provide the best possible player experience, and has found a niche market to serve.

Comtrade’s solution can be tailored to suit the specific needs of its partner operators. The company claims this allows it to increase player lifetime value and decrease churn.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with SuperBet,” Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer of Comtrade Gaming, said. “They are Romania’s number one operator by a clear margin, they have a fantastic team, and we are proud to have played a part in their exponential growth since they migrated to us three years ago.”

Romania has a number of operators in the gaming industry, and SuperBet ranks among the most productive. According to Statista, the company saw revenue of approximately $135.72 million in 2019. This figure dropped last year due to COVID-19, falling to around $128.88 million.

The new initiatives being implemented by the company, and others, are designed to target those losses and breathe new life into the country’s gaming industry.

Romanian Gaming Market Expanding

SuperBet and Comtrade aren’t the only two companies working to get Romania’s gaming market moving strongly. According to a blog post on its website, Enteractive has struck a partnership with Fortuna Entertainment, a Tier-1 Central European betting group that has appointed the customer retention specialist to oversee its player reactivation campaigns.

Fortuna Romania and its subsidiary, Casa Pariurilor, will now be able to use Enteractive’s customer reactivation cloud platform. The integration will enable Enteractive’s native-speaking agents to better approach players and optimize Fortuna and Casa Pariurilor’s reactivation campaign optimization.

“Retention and reactivation are two essential terms for the iGaming industry, and many operators in this sector are seeing benefits in paying more attention to this. We’re excited to be working with such big brands in this emerging market, and to bring back churned players for Fortuna and Casa Pariurilor,” said Enteractive CBO Andrew Foster.

Fortuna’s priority has been to expand its footprint in Romania. In 2017, Fortuna acquired Casa Pariurilor from former CIS betting company Hattrick Sports.

“We’re keen to see how Enteractive’s expertise can bring back players that are otherwise hard to reach, and how this will affect our business in the long term. We see loyalty and retention as key factors in improving bottom-line revenues,” Fortuna’s head marketing officer Alexandru Tarog said.

Fortuna has appointed Enteractive to be the reactivation manager for Romania following a procurement review that looked at industry players’ retention system providers. The firm was recognized for running compliant reactivation campaigns for a number of clients in multiple jurisdictions. At the moment, it “reactivates more than 13,000 players per month for its clientele,” according to the company.