1×2 Network Makes Its Debut in the Danish iGaming Market

Posted on: November 8, 2021, 12:59h.

Now Danish players have access to the most popular slots from 1×2 Network & Iron Dog Studio brands. This is the latest from 1×2 Network’s rapid expansion throughout Europe in the past 12 months.

Kevin Reid, 1×2 Network’s chief commercial officer, poses at the Excellence in iGaming event as the company announces its rebranding from 1x2gaming. (Image: GamblingInsider)

1X2 Network’s Denmark debut was part of the British gaming software firm’s larger plans for certifications in key regulated gambling jurisdictions. The firm is currently present in 12 markets, including Colombia, Germany, Greece, the Isle of Man, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain. 1X2 Network is the corporate name of the 1X2gaming company group. New Frontiers

Rory Kimber, Account Management & Marketing Director at 1X2 Network, commented on the tie-up in a press release. He said that the company is excited to make its Denmark debut alongside one of the most reputable and established operators in the market.

We have identified Denmark as having incredible potential for online casino in general and specifically for our slots which have been designed to engage and excite players and to provide an entertaining experience with lots of big win potential, ” explained 1×2 Network’s Rory Kimber.

The entry into Greece was one of the more recent accomplishments for the company. In July 2021, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) granted it a license that gives Greek operators the option of partnering with the company for the content of its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studios subsidiaries.

BoyleSports Partnership

This past August, the supplier signed a deal to provide content for BoyleSports, an online casino and sportsbook. The partnership was facilitated by Relax Gaming.

888 has also been adding new content to its platforms as it continues to expand in new regions. It recently partnered with Triple Cherry, a Spain-based video slot provider, in a deal that sees the digital domain add premium slots titles such as Thunder Rock, Monsters Fear Bullets and Mega Chef.