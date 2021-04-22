Role Model: DraftKings Tabs Gisele to Advise Company on Environment

DraftKings announced Wednesday that former supermodel Gisele Bündchen will serve as a special advisor to co-founder and CEO Jason Robins and the Boston-based sports gaming and technology company’s board of directors.

Gisele Bündchen (top right) celebrates with her husband Tom Brady and their family after Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl LV championship in February. On Wednesday. Bündchen became a special advisor regarding environmental and social issues to sports gaming company DraftKings. (Image: Instagram)

According to a company release, Bündchen will advise on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Her position starts immediately, the company added.

The announcement coincides with Earth Day, which this year will take place on Thursday.

It is very important for successful corporations to make the necessary shifts in ESG initiatives to truly make a difference on a global level,” she said. “In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially. Companies have to be successful in all areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future for all of us around the world.”

Just how can a company that offers daily fantasy sports and sports betting practice sustainability? Well, in working with Bündchen, the company has established a goal of planting 1 million trees by Earth Day 2021.

To achieve that goal, DraftKings has set up charity daily fantasy games and free-to-play sports pools. The company is also working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant the first 100,000 trees, with some of those being planted in California, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Virginia.

About Gisele

Bündchen rose to stardom on the catwalk more than 20 years ago.

She’s been on the cover of more than 1,200 fashion magazines and participated in nearly 500 fashion shows. Bündchen also became one of the more popular Victoria’s Secret models.

She then leveraged her modeling career to help raise awareness of numerous environmental issues. That included working on clean water initiatives in her native Brazil. In addition, she’s worked as a goodwill ambassador with the United Nations to promote environmental causes.

“Gisele Bündchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes,” said Robins, who also chairs the DraftKings board. “I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching.”

Bündchen Knows Sports

Conspicuously absent from the DraftKings release was any mention of Bündchen’s husband, Tom Brady. The legendary NFL quarterback has won a record seven Super Bowls, including this year’s championship at age 43.

The two have been married for 12 years and have two kids, and she’s a stepmom to Brady’s older son.

Bündchen, 40, is not the first high-profile individual to join DraftKings.

Last September, Michael Jordan became a special advisor to the company’s board after the NBA’s GOAT and current Charlotte Hornets owner took on an equity stake with the company. Among the initiatives Jordan’s assisting with include corporate strategy, inclusion, and equity and belonging.

Then, in February, DraftKings brought on baseball’s ironman Cal Ripken Jr. to also serve as an advisor to the board. In particular, he’s helping with company strategy, product development, and marketing. Like Jordan, the former Orioles shortstop and hall of famer also has an equity stake in the company.

Unlike the announcements with Jordan and Ripken, the one for Bündchen did not mention any equity stake.