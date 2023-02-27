Rocker Vince Neil’s Former Las Vegas Home Listed for $2.7M

Vince Neil’s former home is listed for sale in Vegas. The lead singer for hair metal band Mötley Crüe lived in the two-story Mediterranean Revival-style house at 4980 Mountain Creek Drive for 15 years, purchasing it new in 2002. For around the past six years, he has lived full-time on a 30-acre ranch outside Nashville.

The house — in the guard-gated Spanish Hills community of southwest Las Vegas — is listed for $2.7M. It’s been on the market for around nine months. The current owner has rented it out several times — most recently for $7,900 a month — to Mötley Crüe fans impressed with its appearance in a 2005 episode of “MTV Cribs.”

Vince Neil’s former home recently rented out to Mötley Crüe fans impressed with its appearance in a 2005 episode of “MTV Cribs.” (mage: Zillow)

Vince Neil and his fourth wife, Lia Gerardina, tour ‘MTV Cribs’ around the house in 2005. The couple divorced five years later. (Image: YouTube)

The 5,500 square-foot house features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a private courtyard with a fountain, a pool with outdoor kitchen, and a casita. In the “MTV Cribs” episode, Neil showed one of the bedrooms functioning as a private recording studio, another as a billiards room adorned with many of his Mötley Crüe platinum album awards.

The main bedroom features a double-sided fireplace, a kitchenette with a built-in wine rack, two walk-in closets, a dressing area, and a spacious bath with a steam shower and soaking tub, according to the listing on realtor.com.

Neil, 61, was a Las Vegas resident for decades. He invested in a number of local ventures that traded in on his rock n’ roll fame. They including his own strip club (Girls, Girls, Girls), tattoo parlors (Vince Neil Ink at the Flamingo and Rio), and a restaurant (Tatuado, which operated at Circus Circus from 2013 to 2021, and before that at the Westgate).

And Neil will be back in Vegas when Mötley Crüe plays its third Las Vegas residency sometime in 2024. As the band announced last year, it will not include lead guitarist Mick Mars, who has retired due his painful struggle with a degenerative spinal disease. Filling in on guitar will be John 5 (real name: John Lowery).