Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Hotel Nears Opening, as State Extends Gaming License

Posted on: September 22, 2022, 11:14h.

Last updated on: September 22, 2022, 11:28h.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is set to finally open its long-awaited on-property hotel.

The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is set to soon welcome its first overnight guests. The casino hotel has been in the works for more than half a decade. (Image: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh)

In the works since 2016, when the casino located in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood along the Ohio River first pitched the idea of a hotel, Rivers is ready to soon open the 210-room facility. Called The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh, the $60 million property sits southeast of the casino, adjacent to the Carnegie Science Center and Acrisure Stadium, the latter being the home of the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming, which owns and operates Rivers Pittsburgh, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that The Landing is accepting preliminary room reservations for stays beginning on November 7. But a call to the casino revealed that room stays are being accepted for stays as early as October 11.

Each of the 210 guestrooms offers either a stadium, skyline, or river view. Room sizes range from 360 square feet for a standard room up to more than 500 square feet for a suite. The Landing will also feature a Presidential Suite measuring more than 1,400 square feet, with two full king bedrooms and three full baths.

More Than a Casino

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is one of the richest casinos in Pennsylvania. In 2021, the casino won $251.3 million off of its slot machines and $84.1 million on its tables. Sports betting added another $20 million to the casino’s full-year brick-and-mortar gaming income.

Only Parx Casino and Wind Creek Bethlehem won more money on their physical gaming floors last year than did Rivers Pittsburgh.

Located in the center of Pennsylvania’s second-most populated city, Rivers is betting big that its on-site hotel will be utilized not only by gamblers, but also business and leisure travelers, conventioneers, and sports fans.

The Landing is connected to the Carnegie Science Center and Steelers stadium by way of a short walk down the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. PNC Park, home of the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates, is just a bit further down the well-lit and secure riverfront trail.

License Extension

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh this week provided an update on the hotel project to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) during its licensing renewal hearing. The board apparently liked what it heard, as the agency unanimously approved a five-year extension of Rivers’ Category 2 casino license.

A public meeting on the casino’s renewal was held in March, where a majority of local leaders, law enforcement personnel, and area residents voiced support for allowing Rivers to continue being a major part of the downtown community.

The Board determined that [Rivers Casino Pittsburgh] had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved operator’s license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period,” the PGCB said of its decision.

Along with generating more than $2 billion in tax revenue since its opening in August 2009, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh employs nearly 1,300 people. The casino’s workforce is expected to expand with The Landing’s opening.

Rivers is currently seeking housekeepers, reservationists, bell and valet attendants, and a night auditor.