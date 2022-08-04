Revolutionary Racing Gives $50,000 to Kentucky Flood Recovery Effort

Kentucky’s newest racetrack licensee announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation to the state’s fund to help cover expenses residents and communities incurred from flooding that devastated parts of 13 counties in the eastern part of the state.

Kentucky state lawmakers on Wednesday receive a helicopter tour of areas of the state still underwater after historic floods hit Eastern Kentucky last week. Also on Wednesday, Revolutionary Racing, which just received a license to operate a quarter horse track in Ashland, announced a $50,000 donation to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. (Image: WKYT-TV)

Revolutionary Racing said in a statement that its contribution to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will help pay for necessities and housing for those who lost their homes after storms that produced up to four inches of rain per hour trekked across Southeastern Kentucky, roughly 100 miles south of where Revolutionary Racing plans to build its $55 million quarter horse track in Ashland.

Donations of bottled water, new clothes, cleaning supplies, and other essential goods have come into the region since the flooding began, and the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund has already taken in more than $2 million in donations. However, officials say more help is needed in the days to come – especially since there’s a chance for more storms and 90-degree temperatures have resumed in areas with little or no power.

Eastern Kentucky is our new home, and we have quickly recognized just how much the people here support one another,” said Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, in a statement. “We hope this contribution will help those who need it most while also encouraging others to help in any way they can. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Eastern Kentucky.”

Contributions to the fund can be made online here.

License Awarded Last Week

With the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s approval of Revolutionary Racing’s application at its July 26 meeting, all nine of the state’s racing licenses have been awarded.

Groundbreaking is expected to occur later this year in Ashland for the track, which will be the only quarter horse track in Kentucky. The track will also be one of only two in the eastern part of the state. Construction is ongoing at Cumberland Run, the harness racing track in Corbin about 80 miles south of Lexington.

Racing at Cumberland Run is expected to start in 2023. The track, a joint venture between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs, will run a fall meet this year at the Red Mile harness track in Lexington.

Kentucky racing is undergoing a construction boom at the moment. Besides the two new tracks, Churchill Downs Incorporated is putting the finishing touches on a $145 million reconstruction of Turfway Park. The Northern Kentucky thoroughbred track will celebrate the grand opening of its new grandstand and historical horse racing (HHR) venue on Sept. 1.

Kentucky Flooding Claims 37 Lives So Far

At least 37 people have died due to the disaster, and Kentucky State Police report at least three people are considered missing. More than 5,600 people in the region were still without power as of Wednesday. In addition, more than 18,000 households and businesses were still without water, and more than 45,000 others were under a boil water advisory.

Last Friday, the Biden Administration approved a federal disaster declaration for the region.