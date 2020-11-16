Resorts World Las Vegas Now Accepting Job Applications, Opening Set for Next Summer

Resorts World Las Vegas began accepting job applications on Monday. The resort is expected to open next summer on the Las Vegas Strip.

Resorts World Las Vegas is under construction on the Las Vegas Strip. On Monday, job seekers were allowed to begin submitting employment applications. (Image: Travel Weekly)

Resorts World Las Vegas executive Lori Calderon said on LinkedIn the application process includes a newly launched career link on the hotel-casino’s website. She is the resort’s executive director of talent acquisition and community engagement.

Calderon said employment interviews will begin in “a few weeks.”

The career tab on the Resorts World Las Vegas website allows users to search for specific jobs, such as “poker dealer.” The site includes duties and requirement for the available jobs. From there, users can create a profile and submit an application.

On her LinkedIn page, Calderon offered a “helpful hint” to applicants.

“Ensure that you meet or exceed all of the requirements for the positions you are selecting, as you are competing against people that are invisible to you,” she said.

Summer 2021 Opening

Resorts World Las Vegas is on track to open next summer, according to the hotel-casino’s President, Scott Sibella. He said construction is about 75 percent complete.

“We hope COVID is behind us,” Sibella told KSNV-TV. “If COVID isn’t behind us, we hope it is less restricted. But we’re opening next summer either way.”

The resort will have 3,500 hotel rooms. Malaysia-based Genting Group, which owns the property, is partnering with Hilton Hotels and Resorts on the project.

The $4.3-billion Resorts World Las Vegas is the most expensive property on the Strip, topping the $4.18-billion Cosmopolitan. The Cosmopolitan towers over the older Jockey Club on the west side of the Strip.

Resorts World Las Vegas recently announced it has formed a partnership with Singaporean nightclub operator Zouk on “the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas” as an attraction at the property.

Famous Mafia Location

Resorts World Las Vegas is being built on a northwest portion of the Strip where the Stardust hotel-casino once stood.

The Stardust achieved widespread notoriety with the 1995 publication of the true-crime book Casino, by former New York Associated Press reporter Nicholas Pileggi.

The book chronicles Mafia associate Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal’s troubled marriage to a former Tropicana Casino dancer, Geri Rosenthal, and her romance in Las Vegas during this time with mobster Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro. Spilotro was the Chicago Outfit’s overseer in Las Vegas from the early 1970s into the 1980s. He and his brother, Michael, were killed in a Mafia hit in 1986 and buried in an Indiana cornfield.

Rosenthal oversaw the Stardust and three other Argent Corp. hotel-casinos in Las Vegas for Midwestern Mafia families. He died in Florida in 2008 at age 79.

Pileggi and director Martin Scorsese cowrote the movie Casino, based on the book. The characters’ real names and the name of the Stardust were used in the book, but not in the movie. The names were changed in the movie for legal reasons.

Pileggi is set to appear virtually at an event on Thursday at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate the movie’s 25 anniversary.