Resorts World Catskills Casino Glass Wall Tumbles Down, Victims Hospitalized

Posted on: December 3, 2022, 10:19h.

Last updated on: December 3, 2022, 10:19h.

Several visitors at the Resorts World Catskills Casino food court were injured Friday after a glass wall fell to the floor. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening based on initial reports from the New York State region.

Resorts World Catskills Casino, pictured above. The Monticello, NY, casino was the site of a glass wall falling down. Several people were injured. (Image: ILoveNY.com)

Several of the victims were taken to a hospital near the Monticello, NY-based gaming property. Some injuries were relatively serious, according to early information.

EMTs treated some of the injured at the casino. Others were rushed via ambulance or helicopters to local hospitals.

Neither authorities nor the casino released details on what led the glass wall to fall. There was also little information about the injuries.

It was revealed that the incident led to the temporary closing of the food court, according to Resorts World spokesman Dan Bank.

We are coordinating with local agencies and the affected area will be closed as we gather more information,” Bank told the Mid Hudson News, a local news organization, on Friday.

“We are extremely grateful to the first responders who quickly arrived on scene,” he added.

Recent Stabbing

Friday’s casualties at Resorts World Catskills were not the only major recent incident at the Monticello gaming property. In August, an assailant reportedly stabbed someone in the lobby of the casino. The suspect then fled.

The wounded person was taken to the Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, NY, for treatment.

The suspect was a black man who was wearing black clothes, local media reported. He also had on white socks. A woman wearing a pink shirt was also being sought by police in New York State.

The man and possibly the woman may have been in a silver, two-door Honda, the Mid Hudson News said.

Murder-Suicide

In May, in an unrelated incident, a man, identified as an off-duty security guard at the Resorts World Catskills casino, was fatally wounded by an off-duty New York City officer. It was tied to an apparent love triangle involving the cop’s wife, media reports claim.

The officer then shot himself dead with his department-issued firearm.

The deceased casino guard was Edward Wilkins, 20, of Wurtsboro, NY, New York media outlets reported, based on information from the Wallkill Police Department.

The deceased police officer was Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, NY, the reports add. He had worked as a New York City cop for 10 years.

The Mother’s Day bloody shooting took place outside of Middletown’s Buffalo Wild Wings, according to a statement from Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman. Middletown is a small community some 76 miles north of New York City.

The incident began with Armstead driving his car into Wilkins’ vehicle, police said. The two then got into an argument. Armstead began shooting at Wilkins, police add. He was using his NYPD-issued Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Wilkins ran into the parking lot at the nearby Buffalo Wild Wings. But the shots continued. Wilkins was wounded 16 times in his head and back, news reports said.

Afterward, Armstead fatally shot himself once time in the head, the reports add. Both men were declared dead at the crime scene, police said.

Resorts World Catskills is operated by Empire Resorts. It is associated with the Genting Group.