Repeated Winning Numbers in Paraguay’s Lottery Raise Eyebrows

Posted on: May 26, 2022, 05:48h.

Last updated on: May 26, 2022, 05:48h.

The appearance of the same winning numbers in a lottery option in Paraguay has some people claiming fraud. The company behind the draws denies the allegations.

Numbers from a draw in the Paraguay National Lottery. The lottery has come under fire for suspicious results. (Image: El Cronista)

Controversy is erupting over the repetition of the winning figures in the lottery. Some lottery agents are alleging that there is something shady going on, but no tangible proof of wrongdoing yet exists.

In a statement, the company that operates the service, Technologies Development of Paraguay (TDP), said that all the draws are public. It added that a notary public certifies the results and that staff of the National Gambling Commission (Conajzar, for its Spanish acronym) confirms them.

Time for an Overhaul

The agents, for their part, state that they lose customers due to the repetition of the winning numbers. They support the claim with statistics that show lottery sales continue to decline. A summary of the winning figures from April 1 to May 20 shows that at least 20 of the lottery draws’ results are the same.

The games are broadcast by a website of the lottery. However, the agents assert that the results could be edited since there is no live audience present for the draw.

The real crux of the allegations might lie in an ongoing battle between the TDP and certain agents. The firm, owned by President Juan Carlos Wasmosy, ignores the legality of the National Union of Workers Sellers of Quiniela, Bingos, Gambling and Related Activity (Sintraquiba, for its Spanish acronym) and assures that clandestine gambling is the one that threatens the treasury.

In his disclaimer, Wasmosy indicated that the leaders of the union have no link with the firm, which is the only concessionaire for the sale of a lottery pool in the country. He asserts that any entity selling lottery options without approval by TDP is clandestine. Therefore, that entity is illegal and its operators of those agencies can be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Latin America’s Lottery Problem

Across Latin America, there have been controversies surrounding lottery options in several countries lately. The Dominican Republic (DR) is one and is also dealing with allegations that someone has rigged draws.

In response to the situation, legislators and gaming regulators want to tighten the industry. In the DR, for example, the Ministry of Finance wants to regularize unlicensed lottery vendors. Even those operating illegally would qualify for a license.

The objective is to sure all lottery activity is aboveboard and transparent. It would also uncover the people behind those illegal operations.

The National Federation of Lottery Vendors (FENABANCA, for its Spanish acronym) balks at the idea. It doesn’t want someone who has been operating illegally for years to suddenly qualify for legal status. FENABANCA supports regularization, but not for those who previously didn’t respect the laws.

Brazil is in a similar situation. A debate is occurring in its legislative chambers about how to approach lottery reform to provide more oversight and transparency. The Attorney General’s Office recently asserted that certain measures lawmakers are considering may be unconstitutional. However, it later retracted that suggestion.

The reform could lead to some long-time lottery agents losing their status since a new tender process may be used to issue licenses. However, Congress is adopting an approach that would guarantee legal certainty in the extension of the contract of 6,310 lottery premises.

Mexico Adds New Lottery Option

Yesterday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented a ticket of the National Lottery corresponding to the “Great Special Draw 260.” He invited the population to participate in contributing to the construction of the “Santa María” dam in Sinaloa.

The dam will allow more than two thousand agricultural producers to benefit from water for their crops, as well as supply potable water to more than 400,000 inhabitants of the region. Additionally, it will allow the generation of electrical energy.

The National Lottery will hold the draw in coordination with government organizations. It will award more than MEX$59 million (US$2.92 million), with each draw costing MEX$200 (US10.08).