Rapid City Casino Bandit Still on the Lam in South Dakota, Cash Stolen

Posted on: September 25, 2022, 09:57h.

Last updated on: September 25, 2022, 11:24h.

Rapid City, South Dakota cops continue to search for the armed robber who stole an unspecified amount of money from a local casino. The heist took place last Sunday. No one was injured.

A surveillance photo shows the man who allegedly robbed a Rapid City, S.D. casino last weekend. He displayed a gun during the heist at 777 Casino, police said. (Image: Rapid City Police Department)

Police revealed a sole bandit entered the 777 Casino at about 4 p.m. He pulled out a firearm and demanded that an employee turn over cash.

After loot was given to the criminal, he fled the gaming venue. He was last seen running on Whitewood Street, KOTA, a local TV station, reported.

Later last week, Rapid City police issued a surveillance photo of a possible suspect. He was wearing khaki pants, a gray hoodie, red shoes, and a dark-bandana, police said.

Rapid City casinos have seen several robberies and other violent incidents recently.

Police-Involved Shooting

In July, an armed man in the parking lot of a Rapid City gaming venue was shot dead by officers after he fired at police. The gunman initially was brandishing a firearm and shooting in the lot before cops arrived, police officials said.

The threatening behavior continued when officers got on the scene. The suspect then fired a handgun at officers, according to information from a Facebook video from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick. The gunman struck one of the patrol cars.

The officers returned fire. The gunman was killed.

The officers believe the shootout may have been a deliberate attack on police. None of the officers was injured.

The gunman was not named in initial reports. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said there was an outstanding warrant for the gunman for a prior assault on law enforcement charge.

Police also did not identify the casino. They did reveal that it took place in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue. There is one casino there — Chances Casino. It is not clear whether that was the casino where the shooting occurred.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the incident under standard procedures for an officer-involved shooting.

Also, in May, a South Dakota teenager charged in connection with a March 19 fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, a Rapid City hotel-casino, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Rapid City Journal, a local newspaper. Quincy Bear Robe, 19, is accused of firing the bullet that killed Myron Pourier, also 19.

Casino Robberies

In July 2021, Shannon Larive, 27, of Rapid City, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was incarcerated for two charges: interference with commerce by robbery, and use and brandishing of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Dennis R. Holmes.

Larive also was ordered to pay $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund by District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Between March 16 and March 21, 2020, Larive and codefendants allegedly took part in the armed robbery of three casinos in Rapid City and one attempted armed robbery. During each armed robbery, Larive pulled out a firearm and demanded money from a casino employee, prosecutors said.