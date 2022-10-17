Ramsay’s Kitchen in Las Vegas Opening Soon

Posted on: October 17, 2022, 03:16h.

Last updated on: October 17, 2022, 07:23h.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas – led by multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay – opens Nov. 25 and is now accepting reservations through Open Table. Operating from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the high-end eatery will feature a seven-seat seafood counter, full bar, and private dining room.

Ramsay’s Kitchen, the celebrity chef’s sixth Las Vegas eatery, is now open at Harrah’s. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The celebrated chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant – all of which are at Caesars-operated resorts – draws inspiration from the chef’s personal kitchen. The concept is billed as a “casually refined” restaurant, offering “new twists on Ramsay’s signature creations.”

The first Ramsay’s Kitchen opened in January at the Mandarin Oriental in Boston.

The menu at Ramsey’s Kitchen features a raw bar, soups, salads, sandwiches, and “signature mains.” Entrees include Beef Wellington ($59.95), Filet Mignon ($49.95), and Jidori Chicken Scallopini ($32.95). A Fall Prix Fixe lunch menu offers three courses for $65.95, available Friday through Sunday until 3 p.m.

Ramsay became a staple of the celebrity chef scene with his British television series “Hell’s Kitchen,” which debuted in 2004. A US version of the hit show arrived the following year. The series was renewed for its 21st and 22nd seasons earlier this year.

Tasty Partnerships

In 2019, Ramsay partnered with private equity group Lion Capital to open 100 restaurants by 2024. The pandemic greatly delayed that lofty goal. Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s is nonetheless one of the 100. Ramsay will reportedly net $100 million for his role in the Lion Capital development initiative.

Caesars partnered with Ramsay – one of the world’s most recognizable celebrity chefs – back in 2012. He opened Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood that same year. He’s since opened Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The LINQ.

“Chef Ramsay puts his heart into every one of his restaurants, and we are incredibly fortunate to welcome his culinary expertise and best-in-class hospitality to the resort,” said Dan Walsh, SVP and general manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Caesars hasn’t only leveraged Ramsay’s fame at its Las Vegas properties. Caesars has additionally partnered with the chef for restaurants at Caesars Atlantic City, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

“I’ve had an amazing 10 years with Caesars Entertainment, and I couldn’t be more excited to expand the partnership, opening my sixth restaurant concept in Las Vegas,” Ramsay said.

Harrah’s Las Vegas currently has two other celebrity-inspired restaurants — Pizza Cake by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, and Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. Both are quick-serve.