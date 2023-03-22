Political Leaders in Spain at Odds Over Casino Advertising in Tourist Areas

Ongoing battles over the rights of casinos in Spain demonstrate a lot of friction. The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, is introducing policies that restrict gambling activity, but political in-fighting continues to challenge the new gaming paradigm.

Visitors enter the Spanish city of Ibiza at the Ibiza Airport in the Balearic Islands. Lawmakers are battling over gambling ads at airports and other areas frequented by tourists. (Image: Getty Images)

A good example is what’s going on in the Balearic Islands, one of Spain’s most sought-after tourist destinations. It’s a typical political fight that has right in one corner and left in the other.

This past Tuesday, the right-wing Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE, for its Spanish acronym) aligned itself with other right-wing and neutral parties, such as the PP (People’s Party), Vox and others, to move forward so that casinos can advertise in tourist areas, ports and airports. This goes against the wishes of the Balearic Islands’ primarily left-wing government.

No Rest For Politicians

The Balearic Islands recently presented its updated Gambling and Gambling Law, which wants to block gaming advertising. The community’s second-in-command, left-wing politician VP Juan Pedro Yllanes, supports the move. The original text of the regulation he prepared prohibited, without exception, the advertising of gaming houses, platforms and casinos throughout the Balearic archipelago.

This led to a deep rift between the left and right during the penultimate session of the legislature and even dissension in the left’s own ranks. Some socialist politicians, typically on the left’s side in Spain, stepped away and sided with the right.

The PP and the PSOE, although both inclined to the right, have long been bitter rivals. The fact that they joined forces is an indication of the seriousness of the gambling debate.

Eventually, the legislation was forced to include an amendment that allows “advertising in brochures and dynamic advertising” of casinos. It also reflects an acceptance of advertising of “complementary services in tourist establishments in general, ports and airports.”

Yllanes didn’t respond well to the change. He has acknowledged that his goal is to get rid of gambling entirely, an impossible goal that demonstrates the wayward mindset of certain politicians. He added that most of the traffic to the Balearic Islands’ airports doesn’t come from tourists.

The statistics, however, don’t support that. Spain’s National Institute of Statistics indicates that 16.4 million tourists visited the islands last year, of which 8.5 million arrived via air. The population of the islands is just over 1.1 million.

Not Done Yet

Although the PP and PSOE showed solidarity on the amendment, there was also internal conflict there, as well. The PP’s Sebastià Sagreras, who supported the amendment that allows casinos to be advertised, later flipped and expressed his solidarity with Yllanes.

The Balearic Islands has 108 casinos, gaming halls and betting establishments, according to government figures. It’s the region with the third-highest relative number of gaming venues in the country.

Now, the government wants to get the figure closer to the national average of 68 properties per million inhabitants. This reduction has already met with dissatisfaction from industry trade groups.

With the new law, in addition to trying to eradicate advertising, the minimum distance between premises would be 500 meters (1,640 feet). That would also be the distance the operations must be from schools and other education centers.

If history is an indication, the latest political rift will likely have negative consequences. Lawmakers will use their influence to sway other legislators on different issues, which will undoubtedly lead to even more turbulence when politicians don’t get their way.

The Vox party just attempted to censure Spain’s President, PSOE member Pedro Sánchez. The effort failed, but showed that there is still inconsistency in how the parties view different ideologies.