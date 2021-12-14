PlayUp Wins Restraining Order Against Former US CEO Who Allegedly Sabotaged FTX Acquisition

A Nevada federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order request by Australian sports betting operator PlayUp against the former CEO of its US arm, Dr Laila Mintas.

Dr Laila Mintas, pictured, denies she destroyed the FTX deal and says she is preparing a response to PlayUp’s allegations through her lawyer. (Image: SBC Americas)

PlayUp sued on November 30, claiming Mintas had deliberately sunk a $450 million takeover bid by crypto exchange giant FTX because PlayUp had failed to accede to her excessive salary demands.

According to documents filed in the US District Court for the District of Nevada, PlayUp hired Mintas in early 2019 to help it expand its business interests in the US. The company currently offers its betting services in New Jersey and Colorado.

But when it came time to renew Mintas’s contract in November 2021, they found she drove a hard bargain.

FTX Falls Through

Mintas wanted a 100 percent pay increase from $500,000 per year to $1 million per year, plus increased stock in the business. She also demanded the company fire the current Global CEO, Daniel Simic, and appoint her to the role instead.

When her demands were not met, the lawsuit claims she approached FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and told him “there is conflict within management of PlayUP, there are systemic issues, and that the company is not clean.”

This was during takeover negotiations, which subsequently collapsed — as a direct result of the defendant’s actions, argues the lawsuit.

It also claims that Mintas “threatened to damage [PlayUp’s] reputation to gaming regulators, commercial and business trading partners, and customers,” in response to the failure to renew her contract.

She said she would “burn PlayUp to the ground,” according to court filings.

Mintas is a lawyer and investor who specializes in sports data, sports betting legislation, regulation and sports integrity.

Before she was hired by PlayUp, she was deputy president at Sportradar. She was also previously director of sports integrity for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Mintas Denial

District Court Judge Gloria Navarro granted PlayUp a temporary restraining order last week, pending a reply from Mintas, and scheduled a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The order prevents Mintas from engaging “in any form of conduct or mak[ing] any statements or representations that disparage, portray in a negative light, or otherwise impair the reputation or commercial interests of the Company or its past, present and future Subsidiaries.”

Mintas denied the allegations to SBC Americas, Tuesday.

“I am a major shareholder in PlayUp … and invested seven figures of my own savings into the company,” she said. “It makes no sense that I would have made any of those comments that are quoted in the filing or tried to destroy a deal to sell PlayUp as I would have benefitted from that as well as all other shareholders.

“All the claims mentioned in the fillings are wrong and my lawyers are working on filing shortly my response to those claims to tell the true story based on written evidence,” she added.