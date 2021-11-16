Pennsylvania Casino Fined $45K for COVID-19 Alcohol Violation

Posted on: November 16, 2021, 11:35h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2021, 11:35h.

Pennsylvania’s Presque Isle Downs and Casino was fined $45,000 last week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The gaming property’s bar allegedly improperly served an alcoholic drink on the gaming floor to a guest last year.

Denise Smyler (second to left), the chair of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Former chair David Barasch (far left). Mark Mustio (second from right), and Executive Director Kevin O’Toole. The PGCB fined casinos for violations last week. (Image: PGCB)

Alcohol could only be served if it was sold with a meal under last year’s ban, according to GoErie, a regional news site. The prohibition was put in place on July 16, 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ban was curtained in April.

On Oct. 5, 2020, a player at a craps table was initially ejected after drinking on the casino floor, according to Erie Times-News, a regional news site. But casino General Manager Kevin O’Sullivan then allowed the player to remain on floor for three additional hours, the report adds.

Also, the player’s acquaintances allegedly purchased shots of alcohol and took them onto the gaming floor. That was also a violation.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is operated by PID, LLC. The venue is owned by Churchill Downs. Casino officials did not respond to a request for comment by GoErie.

150K Fines in Total by PGCB

In total, the PGCB last week approved four consent agreements with three casino operators, including the one related to Presque Isle. The four agreements led to $150,000 in fines.

They include one for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association. It is the operator of hollywoodcasino.com and barstoolsportsbook.com. It was fined $57,500 after self-excluded players were allowed to access and gamble on the websites.

Also, Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, received a $25,000 fine for allowing underage players on the gaming floor. They allegedly gambled.

In addition, Chester Downs and Marina, which operates Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, was fined $22,500. It failed to protect assets.

Gaming Machine Vandalism

Last week, in an unrelated incident, an unnamed woman allegedly vandalized a gaming machine at Presque Isle Downs and Casino, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The cost to repair the machine is $700.

The woman allegedly wrote a vulgar message on the machine with a blue pen. She also allegedly repeatedly punched glass on the machine. In addition, state police claim she dumped water into a currency device on the machine.

Beyond that, she struggled with casino security guards and swore at them while she was escorted out of the gaming property, state police said. She is likely to be arrested on charges following an investigation, police add.