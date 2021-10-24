Paskenta Band Celebrate Expansion of Tribe’s Northern California Casino

Posted on: October 24, 2021, 04:27h.

Last updated on: October 24, 2021, 04:50h.

A northern California tribe celebrated the conclusion of a casino expansion project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Steve Neely, general manager of the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, applauds on the stage as the northern California casino operated by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians celebrated the grand opening of its casino expansion Thursday. (Image: Rolling Hills Casino and Resort)

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians gathered with leaders from Tehama County and Corning for the event at the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, located 110 miles north of Sacramento. The expansion added 60,000 square feet to the gaming floor and 30,000 square feet in event space.

Tribal leaders broke ground on the multi-million expansion in 2019, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the federal government’s formal recognition of the nation.

The expansion increased the casino floor by 40 percent, creating space for 10 new table games and a high-limit area with 80 high-denomination slot machines.

Rolling Hills is one of 66 casinos operated by tribal nations in California, and the casinos are located in 28 of the state’s 58 counties.

Expansion Includes New Dining Options, Distillery

Besides the added gaming seats, the Rolling Hills expansion project also included a thorough remodeling of the resort’s interior and exterior as well as upgrades to the rooms at the resort. Rolling Hills has both an inn and a lodge at the facility.

New dining options at Rolling Hills include a Fatburger, 628 Steakhouse – an upscale restaurant, Rock & Brews, and the sports-themed Center Bar. In the near future, tribal leaders will open the doors to the Paskenta Brewery & Distillery.

Paskenta Band Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre said in a statement that tribal leaders are excited to give guests more options during their stays.

Most importantly, this expansion has allowed us to drive economic progress in the region through the creation of new jobs, which supports our Tribe’s goal of building a sustainable future for our people and our surrounding communities,” Alejandre said.

Rolling Hills is one of the three largest employers in Tehama County. Overall, the casino employs more than 500 workers, with a monthly payroll exceeding $1 million. The expansion project added more than 100 new jobs at the resort.

Local and tribal officials say the jobs alone at Paskenta casino generate a $36 million economic impact for the county of 63,000.

About the Paskenta Band

The federal government rescinded its recognition of the Paskenta Band in 1959, which led to its California rancheria being sold to private parties. Federal leaders reversed course 35 years later, when it granted full tribal status to the community.

Since then, leaders have focused on boosting the economy for the 240-member nation. Tribal leaders purchased a 2,000-acre property in Corning in 2000. The tribal nation opened the casino there two years later.

Health, safety, and education initiatives from across the county have benefited from Rolling Hills since it opened nearly two decades ago. That includes the purchase of an ambulance and diagnostic equipment for St. Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Red Bluff, as well as a 75-foot aerial ladder truck for the Corning Fire Department.