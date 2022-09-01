Ontario Lottery Gets Naming Rights to 5,000-Seat Fallsview Casino Theatre

Posted on: August 31, 2022, 11:15h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2022, 12:59h.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has secured the naming rights for a CAD$130 million (US$99.3 million) entertainment venue slated to open later this year at the Fallsview Casino Resort.

An aerial shot of the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, ON, Canada. On Wednesday, MGE Niagara Entertainment and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced the 5,000-seat entertainment venue (lower left corner) would be named the OLG Stage. It’s slated to open this fall. (Image: MAPEI Canada/YouTube)

OLG and MGE Niagara Entertainment, which operates the Niagara casinos in Ontario, made the joint announcement Wednesday. The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will be a 5,000-seat theater with all the seats no more than 150 feet away from the stage.

MGE Niagara Entertainment is a division of Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment. It operates the casino on behalf of OLG.

Both parties expect the OLG Stage to drive even more visitors to the casino and the Niagara Falls region. It’s expected to attract top musical acts, comedians, and other entertainers.

The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will increase visitation to Niagara, extend hotel stays and enhance our customer experience,” said Richard Taylor, president of Niagara Casinos. “We have a fabulous lineup of acts in store for Niagara Falls and look forward to announcing the official grand opening performance in the coming weeks.”

The entertainment venue will be directly connected to the casino through a glassed-in corridor. It will also offer food and beverage options for patrons.

Venue’s Opening Delayed for Years

Construction on the entertainment venue was actually completed more than two years ago, but the first shows planned for the venue were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government restrictions in Ontario kept the casino closed until July 2021.

According to the Niagara Falls Review, problems with the acoustics in the center have kept the concert hall from opening sooner.

About Fallsview Casino

According to the release, OLG secured the rights as part of an “agreement in principle” with MGE Niagara. Terms of that agreement were not announced.

OLG is a governmental agency that manages a slew of gaming operations for Canada’s most populous province. For the past 47 years, it has generated more than CAD$55 billion (US$42 billion) for Ontario, with that money funding health care, addiction services, and support for amateur athletics.

“The gaming and entertainment sector has a proud history in the Niagara region and plays an essential role in Ontario’s economy,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “I want to congratulate OLG and Mohegan on this exciting new partnership, and I look forward to continuing to work with the sector to bring a world-class entertainment experience to Niagara Falls that will benefit the city, help create jobs and generate growth for businesses across the region.”

The Fallsview Casino is the largest in Canada. It features more than 3,500 slot machines and 130 gaming tables.

As the name indicates, the resort is located just feet away from Niagara Falls. Other amenities include a 372-room hotel with deluxe spa and fitness center, as well as numerous stores and dining options throughout the complex. It’s also home to the Avalon Theatre, a 1,500 seat performing arts venue.

The casino opened 18 years ago. The CAD$1 billion (US$764.1 million) remains the largest investment the Ontario government has made in the Niagara area.