Oakland A’s Identify Four Potential MLB Ballpark Sites in Las Vegas

Posted on: February 22, 2022, 09:16h.

Last updated on: February 22, 2022, 10:12h.

The Oakland A’s continue to spark rumors that they will follow their former Bay Area pro sports colleagues to Las Vegas.

Oakland A’s team President Dave Kaval looks over stadium renderings for a new ballpark in Oakland, California. Kaval says the team is also considering four sites in Las Vegas that could become the future home of the MLB team. (Image: Getty)

The Raiders made NFL history in March of 2017 when league owners approved of Mark Davis’ wishes to relocate his storied franchise to Southern Nevada. After decades of the NFL opposing Las Vegas on grounds that widespread legal sports betting would jeopardize the integrity of professional football games, the Raiders moved to the casino hub and brought with it an exuberance of excitement.

Las Vegas has greatly embraced its two major professional sports teams — the Raiders and NHL Vegas Golden Knights. A third “big four” team could be on the way with the A’s.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has confirmed with A’s officials that the team is in negotiations with landowners regarding four sites that could potentially be developed into a professional baseball stadium.

Good for Business

Las Vegas casinos are benefiting from the arrivals of the NFL and NHL. Raiders’ home games routinely bring in thousands of visitors on the weekends. The NFL embracing Las Vegas with the 2022 Pro Bowl — and forthcoming 2024 Super Bowl — are added bonuses.

The 2024 big game will deliver Southern Nevada an economic impact north of half a billion dollars, analysts forecast. The A’s, which play 81 home games a year during the regular season, could help keep casino hotel rooms occupied during the week.

A’s brass refused to comment on where specifically the four targeted ballpark sites are located.

All the sites and potential partners have pros and cons, and we’re weighing those as we make a final decision and pick a final site,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the RJ.

Kaval added that all elements of Las Vegas are being considered, including each site’s walkability to the Strip. The A’s boss says the goal is to strengthen the A’s brand.

Moving to Las Vegas has certainly paid off for Davis. Prior to his relocating the team to Nevada, the Raiders franchise in 2017 was valued by Forbes at an estimated $2.4 billion. Last year, Forbes said the team was worth more than $3.4 billion. That ranks the Raiders No. 16 of the NFL’s 32 franchises.

The A’s are near the bottom of MLB team valuations. Forbes values the Oakland team at $1.12 billion — ranking the franchise No. 26 of MLB’s 30 teams.

Tropicana Deal Off Table

The A’s confirmed last year making an offer on a piece of Las Vegas real estate team officials believed would be ideal for an MLB ballpark. But that deal eventually fell through.

The Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort gained much speculation as the targeted property. But the Bally’s Corporation bought the resort’s non-real estate assets in April of 2021 for $308 million from Penn National’s Gaming and Leisure Properties real estate investment trust.

Located on the Strip’s southern end, the Tropicana is within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium, and is adjacent to Harry Reid International Airport.