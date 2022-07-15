NYPD Search for Robbers Who Beat, Kicked Victim at Queens Illegal Gambling Joint

Posted on: July 14, 2022, 09:29h.

Last updated on: July 14, 2022, 09:33h.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers released mug shots today of the four bandits who allegedly brutally beat a man in a Queens, N.Y. gambling den last month. They struck him with chairs and brooms, then punched and kicked him, and eventually he was forced to the floor, cops revealed.

Four suspects in a mug shot released by the NYPD. Police are searching for the men in connection with a beating and robbery at a Queens, N.Y. gambling den. (Image: NYPD)

One of the thugs then displayed a knife and stole a Rolex watch, valued at $30,000, and $5,000 in cash, WPIX, a New York City TV station, reported. The four then ran away. The suspects were wearing dark clothing.

The victim is 36 years old. He suffered injuries to his face and on other parts of his body.

The individuals engage[d] in a verbal argument escalating into a physical encounter, at which point the individuals hit the victim with chairs and brooms, knocking him to the ground,” the NYPD said in a statement quoted by Fox News.

The robbers continued to “punch and kick the victim about the body. One individual displayed a knife and demanded money,” cops added.

Police have described the gambling joint as illegal. It is in an apartment located near Prince Street in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens.

The incident took place at about 2 pm on June 22. It started as an argument, WPIX said.

Brooklyn Gambling-Linked Shooting

In an unrelated incident, in October 2020, an assailant opened fire on four players at an alleged illegal gambling den in Brooklyn. One victim died and three others were wounded.

The shooting took place in the back of Brooklyn’s G Spot thrift shop following a fight there. It is located in the Brownsville neighborhood of the borough.

The confrontation was linked to disagreements over gambling, the New York Post reported, based on police statements. Illegal gambling was allegedly taking place there for some two decades, residents complained to local media.

Often, it was round-the-clock, the residents further claimed. It was especially busy on Friday and Saturday nights.

The man who died reportedly was wounded in the chest. He was described as being in his 30s. He was believed to have been suffering from COVID-19, the New York Daily News reported.

A 44-year-old was shot in an arm, a 31-year-old was wounded in a leg, and a 32-year-old man was shot in a shoulder, the Daily News said.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Deadly Violence

The shooting is one of several homicides seen between 2019 and 2020 at a gambling den or social club in Brooklyn. In October 2019, four victims were discovered deceased in Triple-A Aces Club in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

In addition, two men and a woman were wounded, and a fourth person had other injuries. Each survived, the Daily News said.

An argument over a dice game led to another man shooting into the crowd, the Daily News said. The gunman was shot dead by a bouncer at the club, police said.