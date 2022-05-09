NYC Man Blames Tarot Card Reader for Bad Luck at Gambling, Allegedly Murders Her

Posted on: May 9, 2022, 06:38h.

Last updated on: May 9, 2022, 06:38h.

An alleged gambling addict fatally wounded a New York City tarot card reader last week because his luck had run out. The suspect blamed her for his gambling losses and believed her to be a witch who put a spell on him, news reports said.

Giuseppe Canzani appears in court, pictured above. He allegedly fatally shot a woman blaming her for his bad luck at gambling. (Image: New York Daily News)

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, of Queens, NY, who worked for the city of New York, repeatedly confessed to shooting Anna Torres, 51, while she was at her Queens home last Wednesday, according to the New York Post and the Daily Mail.

She opened the door after hearing a knock. Canzani was standing there. He soon fired a 45-caliber silver firearm at her, the Daily Mail said.

She was shot twice. One bullet struck her in the head, the report said. It was apparently fired at close range, the report adds. She was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Police and news organizations continued to investigate the brutal death.

The guy had been going to her for years,” an unnamed source revealed to the Daily Mail late last week. “He’s had bad luck for the past couple weeks, including with gambling. He went to her house and shot her.”

Police said Canzani left the house after the shooting. He was seen in surveillance video walking back to his car. He was carrying a firearm, the Post said.

About an hour later, Canzani turned himself into NYPD officers at the 106th Precinct.

Canzani was to be charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police announced last week. During his arraignment, a judge ordered Canzani held without bail. His case was continued to May 26.

Mental Health Exam

Kerry Katsorhis, an attorney who represents Canzani, said Canzani needs a mental health exam. The judge approved the attorney’s request for the exam.

He suffers from anxiety as well as depression. He does not have his medication,” Katsorhis told the judge when Canzani appeared in court Thursday night, the Post said.

Katsorhis is a former New York State police officer and assistant district attorney in Queens. He handles many criminal cases.

Anna Torres, pictured above. A tarot card reader, she was murdered last week by one of her clients. (Image: Facebook via New York Post)

But prosecutors are confident in the case against Canzani.

“It has video surveillance evidence, witness testimony, and the defendant’s own statements,” New York Assistant District Attorney Xhulia Derhemi told the judge, the Daily Mail reported. Canzani freely spoke to police officers.

“I want to turn myself in. I’m not here to hurt you guys. I’m here because of the woman I shot,” Canzani told one NYPD officer after walking into the precinct, Derhemi said during the arraignment, the Daily Mail said.

Claim: NYPD Wanted to Kill Wife

Canzani’s statements went beyond his bad luck and the shooting, Derhemi said.