Nic Cage Mourns ‘Devastating’ Loss Of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Posted on: January 14, 2023, 03:04h.

Last updated on: January 14, 2023, 03:04h.

Nicolas Cage says he’s “heartbroken” over the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Elvis Presley’s only child died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being rushed to an L.A. hospital. She was only 54.

Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, called the news “devastating” in his first statement since the news broke.

Nicolas Cage – shown attending a Hollywood event with Lisa Marie Presley during their brief time as a married couple – says he’s ‘devastated’ by her loss. (Image Page Six)

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas actor told the Hollywood Reporter. “She lit up every room.”

She Called Marriage a ‘Bloody Nightmare’

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cage and Presley began dating in 2001 before briefly splitting in 2002, reuniting to marry in August 2002. However, Cage filed for divorce in November of that same year, citing irreconcilable differences in the petition. The divorce was finalized in 2004.

Though Cage, 59, has not spoken publicly about what happened between them, Lisa Marie explained the nature of their relationship in a 2003 profile for Rolling Stone.

“We’re both so dramatic and dynamic that when it was good it was unbelievably good, and when it was bad, it was just a f****** bloody nightmare for everybody,” she said.

Lisa Marie Was Still in Mourning

In his statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Cage, who resides in Las Vegas, added that he finds “some solace believing that Lisa Marie is reunited with her son.” Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July 2020, at 27 years old.

Lisa Marie wrote about that loss In her final social media post, sharing on Instagram an essay she published in People magazine about him last August.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old,” she wrote in the essay. “But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have?”

“No. Just no … no no no no …”

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland next to Benjamin, according to multiple reports.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla, 77, and her three daughters – Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14. In addition to Cage, Lisa Marie was also married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, to late pop superstar Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, and to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2016.

Michael Jackson’s estate shared its own statement to Instagram, stating: “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.”