NFL’s Goodell Says Las Vegas Police Wanted to Question Alvin Kamara After Pro Bowl

Posted on: February 9, 2022, 10:16h.

Last updated on: February 9, 2022, 10:16h.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department knew Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a battery case at The Cromwell before the New Orleans Saints star played in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. That’s according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that league officials were notified just before Sunday’s Pro Bowl that Las Vegas police wanted to speak with Alvin Kamara. Police arrested Kamara after the game on a felony battery charge. (Image: NFL.com)

Goodell spoke to reporters Wednesday in Los Angeles before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Kamara was involved in an incident at the Las Vegas Strip casino early Saturday morning that led to a man going to Sunrise Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured orbital bone. An LVMPD detective interviewed the victim Saturday evening at the hospital.

In response to a question about the incident, the commissioner said the police notified the league’s security team “just prior to the game” that investigators wanted to meet with Kamara after it.

Our team made sure that that happened,” Goodell said. “So, our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated them.”

After the game, a detective interviewed Kamara at Allegiant Stadium and arrested him on felony battery charges.

Is It a Vegas or “Personal Conduct” Issue?

Kamara’s arrest was the latest incident involving an NFL player in Las Vegas in recent months.

Late last month, Damon Arnette was arrested after the former Las Vegas Raider pulled a gun on a valet at Park MGM. Arnette was a former Raider because the team released him after posting a video showing him threatening someone with guns.

Also last month, Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs was arrested for drunk driving after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a car at The Cromwell. He would plead guilty to a reckless driving charge that dismissed the DUI charge. However, less than two weeks after his DUI arrest, police pulled him over for driving 110 miles per hour on a Nevada highway.

In November, Henry Ruggs III was arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal accident. The Raiders released him after the crash, and Ruggs faces up to 50 years in prison on the charges.

Goodell was asked whether the rash of arrests was related to the Las Vegas environment.

“We talk a lot about personal conduct,” he said. “That applies to all of us. Not just players but applies to every individual, including yours truly, and that is about making good decisions. Unfortunately… the bad decisions also happen in other markets. So I don’t look at anything specific to Las Vegas here.”

About the Battery Charge

Kamara faces up to five years in prison on the felony battery charge. He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

According to the police report, the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, encountered Kamara and members of his party as they were all leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell early Saturday morning. Kamara reportedly kept Greene from entering an elevator, and Greene was pushed to the point he lost his balance.

Kamara claimed he hit Greene because he thought Greene was running away after doing something to the group. However, the report said video evidence showed a member of Kamara’s party punched Greene and then Kamara joined the fight.