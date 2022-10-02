NFL Sunday Lineup Includes First Game Across The Pond This Year

October 2, 2022

Last updated on: October 2, 2022, 01:05h.

Football fans and bettors have a lot to think about with today’s NFL lineup. There’s no shortage of tough games on the schedule, and the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings get the ball rolling across the pond.

New Orleans Saints backup QB Andy Dalton throws a pass in the team’s preseason game against the L.A. Chargers. He will likely be in for the Saints as they face the Minnesota Vikings in London today. (Image: Getty Images)

Week 4 of the NFL will have its first game this year outside the US, when the Vikings (2-1) and Saints (1-2) meet in London. Both teams have made the journey in previous seasons, so they know what it’s like. They have both also won their last two games in London.

However, there’s a glaring difference in today’s game. The New Orleans Saints are likely going to rely on their backup QB, Andy Dalton, as starter Jameis Winston is still doubtful because of injury That’s just one of the issues the team faces.

Saints Face Key Injuries

Going up against Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins, who put up 458 yards the last time he was in London, the Saints have a disadvantage. Safety Marcus Maye is out, and although New Orleans has additional strength on defense, his absence will be felt.

The offense is in trouble, with wide receiver Michael Thomas and guard Andrus Peat out. Running back Alvin Kamara is also questionable. The good news for the offense is that wide receiver Chris Olave proved last week that he can pick up the slack without any problems. He’s having a solid season, picking up 268 receiving yards across the first three weeks.

It’s not like the Vikings are overwhelming superior this season – they only barely survived against the Detroit Lions last week. It took a strong fourth-quarter effort and a little luck to overcome a 24-14 deficit to win the game.

However, Minnesota is in a better position offensively and defensively. The Saints have taken two losses, even with the star power that is riding the bench today. DraftKings and FanDuel give the Vikings -180 to the Saints’ +152, and there’s little reason to expect the Saints to win.

The 3.5-point spread on an over/under of around 42 isn’t much of an option. The Vikings should dominate by at least one TD. Taking the over, which has hit eight times in Minnesota’s last 11, seems safe.

Da Bears Spend Da Day In New Jersey

The Chicago Bears (2-1) are taking a field trip to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey today to face the New York Giants (2-1). Both teams have given surprises already this season, including New York’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams are third in their respective divisions – the Bears in the NFC North and the Giants in the NFC East. Their offenses have been performing on about the same level so far, which isn’t saying much. Neither has been explosive this season.

The Bears are slipping further, too, on offense. They are dealing with several injuries that will impact their ability today. The Giants have had their own, including receiver Sterling Shepard. But they have also been able to stay at home. This offers better chances to heal.

These two teams are well-matched to face each other today. It’s going to be a tight, close scoring contest, but the -145 Giants win at home. The over/under is around 38.5, and even though it’s already low, the under is more likely to hit. It’s done so in four of the last five New York has played against Chicago, and nothing indicates a blowout is coming today.

Bucs Bend To The Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will meet again for the first time since Super Bowl LV. This could be one of the last times they share the same field.

Mahomes is out to prove something today for Kansas City. After a scathing report in the Kansas City Star accused him of being a “selfish” player, he wants to set the record straight. On the other side, Brady and the Buccaneers are representing Tampa Bay in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.

The Bucs smothered the Chiefs when they faced off in Super Bowl LV, and are 8-6 in this matchup overall. However, Brady has been having some difficulties lately, on and off the field, that are changing the tide.

In addition, wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are questionable for the Bucs. Although the Chiefs have a few injuries, none would alter the course of the game.

Despite all the turmoil going on, the line for this game is very tight. The Bucs are getting a slight edge at -115 on DraftKings, compared to -105 for the Chiefs. This could be an underdog win to upset Tampa Bay. The over/under is about 45 or 46 at most books. Both teams consistently see the over, which is likely to hit again today.