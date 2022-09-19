Monday Night Football to Wrap Up Interesting Week 2 Chapter

Posted on: September 19, 2022, 06:54h.

Last updated on: September 19, 2022, 06:54h.

The NFL season marches on, giving football fans something to think about after Sunday’s games. A doubleheader is on tap for tonight as the Tennessee Titans meet the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings look to stop the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady watches as Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans shoves Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Bucs won the game, but it wasn’t pretty as NFL Week 2 contests bring a few surprises. (Image: Associated Press)

15 teams entered Week 2 hoping to avoid consecutive losses. However, the Raiders, Falcons, Panthers and Bengals didn’t pull it off. At the same time, four teams pulled off incredible comebacks to show they mean business.

The Titans have already recorded a loss and face a tough 1-0 Bills on the road. The Vikings and Eagles are both 1-0, and the sportsbooks aren’t quite sure which way this game will go.

Bills Start Season Strong

The Bills took down the Rams in Week 1 off a strong performance from QB Josh Allen. He ended the day with three touchdowns, one of which was his own.

If the Titans want a shot at avoiding two consecutive losses, they’re going to have to shut Allen down. It’s something the defense has the potential to do, but only if they stay organized. They were up 13-0 at the half last week against the New York Giants before they slipped and lost 21-20.

Tennessee no longer has the support of A.J. Brown on offense, which has brought new challenges. The wide receiver was a strong part of the team and one of the big reasons it took the AFC South last season.

As the Titans offense struggles to adjust, defense is going to be crucial today. The Bills have two-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry, and the running back is proving unstoppable already this season.

The Titans have gone 7-3 against Buffalo in their last 10 meetings, but that was a different time. Everything has changed, and oddsmakers don’t predict a pleasant outcome today. The Bills are getting -450 at DraftKings and FanDuel, a long way away from the +350 or more Tennessee has.

The Bills win, but the Titans can cover the 10-point spread if their defense stays together. The Over/Under is 47 and both teams have slightly heavy Under success rates (55.6% for the Bills and 61.1% for the Titans). Taking the Under here seems to be the best option, as well.

Vikings Look to Stop the Eagles

The Vikings were pumped up last week and will carry that same energy into tonight’s game. They beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 as the underdogs, silencing their detractors.

The Eagles won last week, but it wasn’t a pretty win. They barely hung on against the Detroit Lions, a team that went 3-13 last season. Philly’s defense was horrendous, allowing Detroit to score five touchdowns.

Minnesota can expect Kirk Cousins to lead the offense once again tonight. He picked up 277 yards and threw two TDs in Week 1, and the Eagles are going to have difficulty with him tonight.

The Eagles have the winning record against the Vikings (6-4), but another addition to the loss column is coming. The Vikings are the underdogs at +115 and won’t disappoint bettors.

Both teams have seen the Over hit in most of their recent contests. Even though this game has a high Over/Under of 50, the Over could find success once again in what should be an offensive-heavy contest.

Bucs Still Not In Shape

Sunday’s NFL action didn’t disappoint; however, it gave fans some things to consider. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled for three quarters against the New Orleans Saints before putting any points on the board. Even then, they only managed a field goal.

However, the Bucs woke up and ultimately took the game 20-10. If Brady wants his return to the NFL to be worth all the trouble he’s in at home, he’s going to have to do better.

The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals each entered the third quarter of their respective games down 20 points before pulling off miracles. The Fins came back to beat the Baltimore Ravens and the Cards overcame the Raiders.

Both were underdogs heading into the contests. Since the start of the new season, 12 games have been decided by three points or less (one was a draw).

So far in Week 2, the underdogs won seven of the 14 contests. The 50/50 record could stay intact tonight with the last two.