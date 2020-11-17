New York-New York’s Zumanity Closes After Over 7,700 Las Vegas Performances

Posted on: November 16, 2020, 05:50h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2020, 05:50h.

The final curtain has come down on Zumanity, the adult-themed show presented by Cirque du Soleil, which was in residence at New York-New York Hotel & Casino since 2003.

Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity show, which was halted in March at New York-New York due to COVID-19, has been permanently closed. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The long-running show was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the show will close permanently.

Over 7.25 million audience members saw the show over the 17-year run. It was known for its adult-themed lyrics, dancing, acrobatics, and humor.

On Monday, George Kliavkoff, president of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International, said in a statement that Zumanity at New York-New York had a “terrific run over the last 17 years.” Ticket holders for future performances will get their money refunded at the original point of purchase.

MGM Plans to Resume Four Cirque Shows

“Our partnership with Cirque du Soleil remains strong moving forward…. We look forward to sharing plans for new entertainment programming at the New York-New York Theater in the months ahead,” Kliavkoff added.

MGM and Cirque du Soleil contracts were extended for “O” at Bellagio, The Beatles Love at The Mirage, KA at MGM Grand, and Michael Jackson One at Mandalay Bay. Also, Phil Ruffin’s Treasure Island and Cirque du Soleil will continue Mystere.

Reopening of these shows will be determined based on coronavirus guidelines from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who himself now is isolating after a COVID-19 positive test. The reopening date also depends on “the ability to operate the shows profitably,” the company’s statement released on Monday said.

Las Vegas shows are a key draw for tourists and attract guests to gaming properties. Cirque du Soleil’s shows particularly appealed to a diverse audience.

Cirque du Soleil kicked off on the Las Vegas Strip in 1992 with Nouvelle Experience at The Mirage. As of 2019, nearly one in two visitors reported seeing a show during their trip to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Visitor Profile Study revealed.

“Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003,” Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, recalled in the statement. “We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests.”

Restructuring Plan Saved Company

In June, new investors took over Cirque du Soleil as part of a restructuring plan. Back then, Lamarre said in a statement that for 36 years “Cirque du Soleil has been a highly successful and profitable organization.

“However, with zero revenues since the forced closure of all of our shows due to COVID-19, management had to act decisively to protect the company’s future,” Lamarre added.