New Gaming Hires: Aruze Picks Hansen for iGaming; Wilson Joins GLI

Posted on: July 30, 2022, 08:11h.

Last updated on: July 30, 2022, 08:11h.

Aruze Gaming America earlier this week brought on a new executive the Las Vegas-based company has tabbed to stand up its presence in the iGaming segment.

Kurt Hansen (left) has been named the new vice president of iGaming for Aruze Gaming America. Barrie Wilson is the new APAC region manager of client services for Gaming Laboratories International. (Images: Aruze and GLI)

On Thursday, the company announced it hired Kurt Hansen to serve as its vice president of iGaming, which President Rob Ziems said he considers to be an “important market opportunity” for the nearly 40-year-old international game developer.

Hansen is tasked with introducing Aruze Gaming’s titles to online gamblers. The company plans to make its titles available to both social casinos and licensed real-money iGaming operators.

Background in iGaming

Hansen comes to Aruze Gaming after serving as the head of digital for GameCo. Among his responsibilities there was to work with company leaders and partners to outline its digital gaming strategy.

He has more than a decade of experience in the gaming realm. That includes stints at Aristocrat Technologies and GAN.

As GAN’s vice president of products and services, Hansen led the rollout of the company’s platform to the social gaming sites.

Hansen also worked with Delaware North as its vice president of digital product and marketing, focusing on efforts to promote the New York-based company’s social and online gaming products.

Kurt’s experience throughout the gaming industry will be instrumental in building our iGaming department. Kurt will be a major asset as we explore and advance our online gaming presence,” Ziems said.

In a statement, Hansen said he was excited to join the company and sees a bright future of the company in online gaming.

“There is so much room for innovation in gaming, specifically online gaming, and I’m excited to build off of Aruze’s current momentum and bring their innovative products to the iGaming space,” he said.

Wilson to Serve GLI in Australia

Also earlier this week, Gaming Laboratories International announced Barrie Wilson had been appointed as the company’s manager of client services. He will work with land-based, online, and lottery clients in the Asia-Pacific region and be based out of the company’s lab in Sydney.

Wilson comes to the global gaming testing and assessment services provider after having worked as a business educator and a manager for a major retailer in Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Barrie to the GLI team,” GLI APAC General Manager Samantha Powell said in a statement. “His diverse background of leadership and business will be extremely beneficial to GLI’s clients. In particular, his abilities to help people grow beyond their current borders and to explore new territories will be very helpful to clients who want to expand their footprint.”