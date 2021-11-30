Betixon Set to Enter the Dutch iGaming Market

Posted on: November 30, 2021, 09:50h.

Last updated on: November 30, 2021, 10:01h.

The Netherlands, like other European countries, is undergoing a shift in its approach to iGaming. With a crackdown targeting unlicensed operators underway, newly licensed operations are emerging. Betixon is included in the latter group, having been approved to introduce several online slot titles.

The Netherlands becomes the latest target of iGaming developer Betixon, which has been approved by the KSA to launch games in the country. (Image: iGaming Times)

Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Netherlands’ gaming regulator, has signed off on some of Betixon’s iGaming titles. Virtual slots such as Boots of Luck, Wild Wolf, Book of Sheba and Vampire Call, among others, will now be available to operators in the country.

Betixon, a mobile-first games developer, already has extensive access to several European countries. Its titles are found on operator platforms in the UK, Italy, Lithuania, and more. It has also extended its reach around the globe, finding a place in Colombia’s lucrative iGaming market.

Netherlands Access a Big Deal for Betixon

According to CEO Lior Cohen, gaining entry into the Netherlands is a big coup. The Dutch market is one of the “most important markets in Europe,” in Cohen’s words. It is going to grow at a very rapid rate over the next several months, he claims.

Our slots have been designed to deliver an exceptional player experience on mobile and each game is packed with eye-catching graphics and animations that we combine with smart math and mechanics to ensure players are entertained with every spin,” said Cohen.

The company reportedly has several operators lined up. None were mentioned by name, but Betixon mentioned that it has strategic partners waiting and will begin to see its content go live soon. It is also talking to other operators to gain more access to the Dutch market.

Dutch iGaming Operations Gaining Ground

It has been a couple of years since the Netherlands approved online gaming. However, it wasn’t until last month that real progress was made in establishing the new market. Initially, after lawmakers approved the new gaming structure in 2019, it was thought that the first licenses would be issued in 2020. However, COVID-19 and other issues caused delays.

At the end of September, the KSA announced that it had approved 10 iGaming licenses. The market then officially launched two days later. October 1 had been the expected launch date. However, a technical glitch in the country’s self-exclusion register caused the date to be pushed back a day.

The iGaming approvals were given to TOTO Online, FPO Netherlands, Holland Casino, GGPoker, Play North, Tombola, Bet365, Bingoal Netherlands, Betent, and LiveScore Malta. An 11th license was issued to JOI Gaming last week. With that in mind, Betixon’s list of options is fairly limited.

Now that there are legal iGaming platforms available, the KSA has warned unlicensed operators to exit the market. The Dutch iGaming market is estimated to be worth as much as $580 million each year. Licensed operators and the government want to make sure they capture as much of that as possible. Unlicensed operators could contribute, as well, if they don’t mind paying huge fines for continuing to serve the market.