Nevada Casinos Top $1B for Seventh Straight Month, Set September Gaming Revenue Record

Posted on: October 27, 2021, 10:02h.

Last updated on: October 27, 2021, 10:02h.

Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September.

The eastern edge of the Fremont Street entertainment district is seen in this file photograph. In September 2021, Nevada casinos across the state achieved more than $1 billion in gaming revenue for a seventh consecutive month. (Image: Shutterstock)

Numbers supplied by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) today reveal that the state’s 322 licensed casinos collectively won more than $1.158 billion last month. That’s a 41 percent gain on September 2020.

September 2021 easily eclipsed the best September on record for Nevada’s gaming industry. The $1.158 billion haul surpassed the previous best September mark of $1.059 billion, which was set in 2019. The NGCB reported that casino gambling generated over $72.9 million in taxes and fees las month.

September was highlighted by a great return of business to the Las Vegas Strip. The largest gaming market in the United States reported year-over-year growth of nearly 81 percent, gross gaming revenue (GGR) on the main drag totaling $640.6 million.

The Strip’s September performance is almost 10 percent better than what S. Las Vegas Blvd. casinos raked in during their previous best September back in 2019.

Streak Continues

September was yet another prosperous month for Nevada’s gaming industry.

Slot machines led the way in gross gaming revenue (GGR) with $780.5 million. Blackjack was next at $92.2 million, baccarat third at $83.6 million, and sportsbooks fourth at $54.2 million.

Nevada oddsmakers took approximately $787 million in bets last month. That’s considerably lower than the more than $1 billion New Jersey oddsmakers processed in September, but still ranks second among the 27 states and DC that have legal sports betting.

September was the seventh consecutive month where Nevada casinos eclipsed the $1 billion mark. If they can achieve 10-digit revenue in October, it would match the state’s longest $1 billion monthly streak of eight consecutive months.

Nevada casinos won at least $1 billion from October 2006 through May 2007.

Vegas Strong, Tahoe Tumbles

Clark County accounted for more than $1 billion of the state’s $1.158 billion in gaming revenue last month. Seven of the county’s eight metered markets reported year-over-year GGR gains.

The Strip’s nearly 81 percent surge was the biggest riser, but downtown Las Vegas casino reported a GGR increase of 41 percent. Fremont Street won a little more than $73 million from gamblers last month.

Boulder Strip revenues climbed 7.3 percent to $81.4 million, while North Las Vegas casinos performed 13.2 percent better to $22.3 million.

Laughlin was the lone Clark County market that saw its GGR decline from September 2020. Casino revenue there tumbled about four percent to $37.3 million. The two other markets to experience year-over-year gaming drops in September were the north and south Lake Tahoe regions.

The Caldor fire in late August was blamed for the Lake Tahoe declines. South Lake Tahoe reported the steepest slide, gaming falling 77 percent to $5.6 million. Casino resorts in the area were evacuated around the Labor Day holiday weekend due to the raging fires.