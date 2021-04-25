Nashville, Tennessee Casino Player Allegedly Shot By Man Who Loaned Her Money

A woman who lost $40 gambling at a Nashville, Tenn., area gaming property was later allegedly shot by the man who loaned her cash, police revealed. He apparently became angry after she was unable to pay him back.

Apple Annie’s Inn shown here. The East Nashville, Tenn., motel was the site of a recent shooting. A woman was shot after she could not pay back a man who loaned her money to gamble at a casino, police said. (Image: Booking.com)

The shooting took place at Apple Annie’s Inn, a motel in East Nashville late Thursday, police said.

She was wounded in the arm. But she was able to drive herself to the TriStar Skyline Medical Center located in Nashville, WKRN, a local TV station, reported.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as Javonte Wilson, 25, allegedly brandished a pistol. He then allegedly shot the woman as he exited his vehicle.

Cops later located Wilson near the motel. He had a pistol with him.

Suspect Denies Shooting Woman, Police Said

He said he did not shoot the woman, police said. But claimed he was at a casino with her and discharged his firearm, police said.

Wilson was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

He was in the local jail on Friday.

In total, Wilson is facing 18 charges such theft of a firearm and evading arrest, the news report said.

Earlier Gun-Related Charge

Police revealed Wilson was previously wanted on an attempted criminal homicide charge.

The case stems from a shooting last month in Nashville. During an argument over illegal drugs and money, Wilson allegedly attempted to shoot a wounded man, police said. But the firearm failed to discharge, police said.

Across the country, violence linked to numerous casinos continues to break out. For instance, a recent fatal shooting at Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Casino led to charges against Jonathan Lorenz of Queen Creek, Ariz.

The 37-year-old was arrested for first-degree murder and aggravated assault late last week, according to KOLD, a local TV station. The shooting took place in the gaming property’s parking garage.

Tennessee Sportsbook

Also in Tennessee, last month Action 24/7, a sportsbook, was given an injunction by a judge. It permitted the sportsbook to resume operations.

The state’s lottery suspended Action 24/7 due to concerns over insufficient controls to protect against credit card fraud and money laundering.

The Nashville Post reported that the sportsbook’s lawyers argued that the suspension caused significant harm and would likely drive customers away from the business.

Tennessee Lottery officials, who monitor the online sportsbook, claim deposits were made on the site that involve credit card fraud and money laundering.

Initially, the site was suspended temporarily by Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation board chair Susan Lanigan. Later, the board ratified her initial suspension.

Danny DiRienzo, the sports gaming investigator at the lottery office, suspects the amount of money involved in the alleged fraud is “probably in the tens, if not the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”