‘Muscular’ Suspect Flees After Stabbing Man at Las Vegas Casino

Posted on: June 14, 2021, 03:38h.

Last updated on: June 14, 2021, 03:50h.

A man was stabbed early Monday at the off-Strip Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, according to a report.

The off-Strip Orleans Hotel and Casino is seen in this photograph. The resort was the site of a stabbing early Monday. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The stabbing occurred during an attempted robbery at the Orleans, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The victim said a person “with a muscular build” approached him at the resort’s south entrance, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The combined city-county police department, known locally as Metro, responds to calls throughout the county. The Orleans is outside Las Vegas city limits. It is on Tropicana Avenue, west of the Strip and Interstate 15.

Police were dispatched to the site just before 1 am on Monday.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property and when he refused, the suspect stabbed the victim one time,” the lieutenant said. “After the stabbing, the suspect left the casino and was last seen running toward Tropicana.”

The victim sought help from security officers at the Orleans. The resort’s security staff contacted Metro and a medical crew, according to the media outlet. The victim’s identity and medical condition were not immediately released.

Firearms Confiscated

The police department has been active recently in confiscating firearms, knives, and other weapons on the Strip and nearby tourist areas.

As recent as this weekend, Capt. Dori Koren tweeted pictures of several firearms retrieved from criminal suspects on or near the Strip. A photo that Koren tweeted on June 11 shows a firearm with a circular ammunition drum capable of holding 50 rounds, he said.

Koren also has tweeted pictures of a gold-plated AK-47, a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, and a modified machine gun. In addition, he has tweeted pictures of live snakes and illegal narcotics that Metro officers confiscated from criminal suspects in recent days.

Koren calls this crime suppression effort “Operation Persistent Pressure II.” Last year, Metro launched an anti-crime campaign the department referred to as “Operation Persistent Pressure.” The effort last year resulted from a surge in shootings and other violent incidents on the Strip.

Sex Trafficking Arrests

The police department also has been involved in recent weeks in sex trafficking arrests on the Strip.

One male suspect was booked into jail after telling a female undercover officer he had a firearm. He added that she was to split her earnings as a prostitute with him. He threatened to choke her to “assert dominance” over her, police said.

Another man was arrested on the Strip on suspicion of sex trafficking an underage female. The girl told officers the man beat her and took all the money she made as a prostitute. She said she performed 10 sex acts with different customers, earning $1,000.

Also this year, two women in separate incidents were arrested on suspicion of drugging men they met at Strip casinos and stealing their luxury watches. The women are accused of stealing watches valued at a total of $127,000.