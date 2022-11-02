Miami Dolphins Add Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson at Trade Deadline

Posted on: November 2, 2022, 09:20h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2022, 02:15h.

The Miami Dolphins added two key players at the trade deadline — linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers — to bolster their roster in hopes of securing an AFC wild-card spot.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb celebrates a sack for the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Chubb joined the Miami Dolphins in a trade shortly before the deadline on Tuesday. (Image: Getty)

The Dolphins sent running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-rounder, and a 2025 fifth-rounder to the Broncos to complete the Chubb trade.

The Dolphins sent the 49ers a fifth-round pick for Wilson.

After jumping out to a 3-0 start, the Dolphins lost three consecutive games after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal head injury and concussion on “Thursday Night Football” to kick off Week 4. Since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup in Week 7, the Dolphins won two games in a row and improved to 5-3 on the season.

Dolphins Upgrade Defense with Chubb

The Dolphins allow 24 points per game and they’re ranked #22 in the league in scoring defense. Their defense has the eighth-worst DVOA ranking in the NFL at #25 overall.

The Dolphins upgraded their pass rush with the addition of Chubb. Coming into Week 9, the Dolphins were ranked #21 in sacks this season with just 15.

The Denver Broncos selected Chubb out of North Carolina State with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s recorded 15 solo tackles with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He led the Broncos in sacks this season. In 49 games with the Broncos, Chubb recorded 26 sacks.

The Dolphins coughed up a first-round pick in the next draft to acquire Chubb. The pick comes from the San Francisco 49ers, who sent multiple first-round picks to the Dolphins so they could trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft. They selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft when the league penalized them for tampering charges involving quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos Recoup a First-Rounder

By sending Chubb to the Dolphins, the Broncos added a much-needed first-round pick. That’s because they had to give up two first-rounders in the Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos also acquired Edmonds, who began the season as the starting running back in Miami, but lost his gig to Raheem Mostert. In limited action with the Dolphins, Edmonds rushed 42 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He added 10 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos lost starting running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending ACL and LCL injury in Week 4. Edmonds joins a crowded backfield in Denver that includes veterans Melvin Gordon and Latavious Murray. The Broncos are ranked #22 in the NFL with a ground attack that averages only 108.4 rushing yards per game.

Dolphins Add Another San Francisco Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers acquired running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers a couple of weeks ago. As a result, Jeff Wilson lost his starting job with the 49ers, so they traded him to the Dolphins. The 49ers gave up a package of multiple picks to obtain McCaffrey, but they’ll get a fifth-rounder back via the Dolphins.

With the 49ers this season, Wilson rushed 92 times for 468 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 10 receptions for 92 yards.

Wilson replaces Edmonds as the backup behind Mostert, who also played for the 49ers last season. The Dolphins now have two former members of the 49ers in their backfield, and they’re reunited with Mike McDaniel. McDaniel spent last season as the offensive coordinator with the 49ers before the Dolphins hired him as their new head coach.

Somewhat Easy Schedule for the Dolphins

The Dolphins have a favorable remaining schedule. Only three opponents in their final nine games have a winning record.

The Dolphins play two more games before a scheduled bye in Week 11. They head to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 9 before they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. After the bye, the Dolphins host home games against the Houston Texans in Week 12, against Green Bay Packers in Week 16, and the New York Jet in Week 18.

The Dolphins hit the road to play back-to-back games on the West Coast against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 and Week 14. They have divisional road games against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and against the New England Patriots in Week 17.

The Dolphins are +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, according to a recent update from DraftKings. You can back the Dolphins at +1600 odds to win the AFC championship as the fourth-highest team on the board behind the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills (6-1) are a huge favorite at -1200 odds to win the AFC East. The Dolphins are their closest competition on the futures board at +1000 odds. The Jets have the same record as the Dolphins at 5-3, yet they’re the long shot on the board to win the AFC East at +4000 odds. Even the New England Patriots, with a 4-4 record, have slightly better divisional odds than the Jets at +3500.