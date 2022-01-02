MGM Springfield Hotel Room $20K Theft Reported, Prompts Police Inquiry

Posted on: January 1, 2022, 11:17h.

Last updated on: January 1, 2022, 11:17h.

Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the alleged theft of over $20,000 from a safe in a room at the MGM Springfield. The victim is a New Jersey high roller who frequently plays blackjack and poker.

MGM Springfield, pictured above. Some $20,000 was reported stolen from a safe at a room in the hotel. (Image: Wikipedia)

Richard Angelica said he discovered the theft on Dec. 26 after he returned to the MGM Springfield at about 7 pm following a New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Initially, a hotel key card failed to open the door. Staff at the MGM Springfield then told Angelica he was checked out of the hotel. But he said he was supposed to have reservations for two nights, MassLive, a regional news site, reported.

When he looked inside the room safe, $20,900 was gone, the report said. About $10,000 remained in the safe.

Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Angelica told MassLive. “I deal with probably 20 to 30 different casino hosts and reps throughout the country, year-round.”

Angelica reported the incident to hotel employees. It remains unclear why he was checked out of the room or how the event took place, the report said.

The incident is being investigated by the Gaming Enforcement Unit of the Massachusetts State Police, MassLive said.

Open Investigation

When reached for comment, Dara Cohen, director of regional corporate communications at MGM Resorts International, told Casino.org late this week “it’s an open investigation

We’re working directly with law enforcement in the investigation of this claim,” Cohen added.

Massachusetts State Police chose not to respond to questions from Casino.org. The MGM Springfield did not comment to MassLive.com about the incident.

Across the nation in another casino, three suspects allegedly stole $40,000 in cash, three luxury watches, and other pricey items from a guest room at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in June. The stolen items and money were valued at $140,000.

The suspects were identified as Asha Harrison-Graddy, Prince Bracy, and Eudeasha Thomasgray, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Underage Players

In still another unrelated case, in March MGM Springfield was fined $18,000 for allowing underage patrons on the casino floor. One of the minors also got a free alcoholic drink.

The 2020 incidents took place on Dec. 25 and Dec. 31. Another incident took place on Jan. 20, 2021. Altogether, there were three confirmed violations.

The Christmas Day case saw a 17-year-old on the casino floor for about two hours, State House News Service reported. The teen also was served a complementary alcoholic drink.