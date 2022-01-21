Meat Loaf and Louie Anderson Leave Behind Lasting Las Vegas Legacy

Rock star Meat Loaf and comedian Louie Anderson, two powerhouses in their respective entertainment fields, both died this week. Each celebrity had long ties to Las Vegas and entertained Strip audiences for many years during their careers.

Meat Loaf (left) and Louise Anderson entertained tens of thousands of Las Vegas visitors during their careers. Both entertainers died this week. (Image: Getty/Casino.org)

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died yesterday in Dallas, Texas. Reports have surfaced that the 74-year-old died from complications of COVID-19, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Anderson, 68, died at a Las Vegas hospital from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same disease that took the life of Las Vegas casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson in early 2021.

This has already been a difficult year for celebrity losses. Along with Meat Loaf and Louie Anderson, Bob Saget died in the first month of the year.

Meat Loaf in Las Vegas

Meat Loaf garnered his nickname during his youth because of his excessive weight. Aday embraced the name during his high school football days and carried it on to his entertainment career.

Meat Loaf rose to singing fame in 1977 with the release of Bat Out of Hell, an album that went to No. 14 on the Billboard 200. He became a household name, however, in 1993 with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.

The second Bat Out of Hell album featured the track “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which would be Meat Loaf’s first and last Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

Meat Loaf’s mass appeal took him around the world touring. Following his commercial music success, his celebrity notoriety landed him several television gigs and special appearances, including on South Park, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, and Glee. Meat Loaf additionally finished third on the 11th season of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Three years later, Meat Loaf descended on Southern Nevada where he starred for two years at Planet Hollywood’s “Rocktells & Cocktails” interactive show. More recently, The Venetian ran a production show titled Bat Out of Hell that paid tribute to Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

A statement from Meat Loaf’s reps said his family, including his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda, were by his side as he died.

#MeatLoaf 09/27/1947 – 01/20/2022

You were a sweetheart of a guy pic.twitter.com/AiYAs8guyC — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 21, 2022

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Louie in Vegas

Louie Anderson, like so many other standups, enjoyed much time in Las Vegas. The “Life with Louie” creator and one-time host of Family Feud maintained a stand-up show called Louie: Larger Than Life that ran throughout Las Vegas from 2003 through 2012.

Anderson’s stand-up show had numerous homes, including the Excalibur, South Point, and Palace Station. Louie was also an avid poker player, and competed in the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event in 2006.

More recently, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the FX comedy-drama series Baskets, costarring Zach Galifianakis.

Anderson also made memorable cameos in films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Coming to America.

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) January 20, 2022