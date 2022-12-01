Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Secures $37.5M Federal Cybersecurity Contract

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in August acquired WWC Global, a federal consulting firm that advises numerous national government agencies.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation acquired WWC Global during the summer of 2022. The government contractor specializes in consulting for numerous federal agencies. (Image: WWC Global)

WWC Global has landed its first major contract since the Connecticut tribe took control of the Tampa-based consultancy. Through its non-gaming investment arm, Command Holdings, tribal officials revealed Thursday that WWC has been awarded another federal consulting contract, this one coming from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA is one of the newest federal agencies, as it was founded in 2018 when President Donald Trump signed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act into law. CISA is a division of the US Department of Homeland Security and is tasked with strengthening cybersecurity and infrastructure protection across all levels of government.

In a press release issued to Casino.org, Command Holdings says WWC Global received a three-year CISA contract worth $37.5 million.

“WWC Global will provide product development, analytical support, strategic planning, compliance tracking, emerging threat awareness, mitigation activities, and cyber-physical convergence expertise to address the dynamic threat environment posed by targeted violence and terrorism,” the release explained of WWC’s role.

Diversifying Nation

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is one of two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, the other being the Mohegan Tribe. The two tribes many decades ago began solidifying their sovereign economic independence by banking on bingo games, and later, full-scale casino resorts.

Today, Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun are two of the largest casinos in the entire world. But while the Mohegan Tribe has dramatically expanded its gaming operations outside of Connecticut and diversified its economy with non-gaming investments, the Pequots prior to August had largely not.

Aside from a small boutique casino they run at the Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico, the Mashantuckets rely predominantly on Foxwoods to fund its nation.

Foxwoods in 2021 won $358.4 million on its roughly 3,500 slot machines. Under its Class III gaming compact with Connecticut, Foxwoods shares 25% of its annual slot win with the state. The tribe retains 100% of its retail table game revenue.

The tribe also operates online slots and table games, plus retail and online sports betting. The Pequots share 18% of their iGaming revenue with the state, while revenue from both in-person and mobile sports betting is taxed at 13.75%. The tribe’s sports betting and online gaming operations began late last year.

Command Holdings’ Portfolio

Acquiring WWC Global was a major milestone for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The consultancy counts more than 350 employees in 33 contract locations in 13 time zones. In addition to Homeland Security, WWC has federal contracts with the US Departments of Defense, State, and Energy. The company also works with the US Agency for International Development.

WWC Global is the Mashantuckets’ most significant non-gaming acquisition, but Command Holdings has three other operating subsidiaries.

Quattro Consulting is another federally focused firm that specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) management, training, and support requirements. Quattro additionally consults on software and technology for the private and public sectors with notable clients including the US Army and Accenture.

Copperhead Tech is another Command Holdings division. The firm develops software, designs IT systems, and produces computer facilities management networks for federal and state agencies.

Finally, The CeLeen Group is an information technology firm that provides adaptive software and information system solutions for government and “complex enterprise operations.”