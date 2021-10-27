Louisiana Cops Continue to Search for Casino Thief Who Stole Coat Stuffed with $45K

Many unsuccessful players leave gaming properties complaining they lost their shirts while gambling. But there is one venue guest in Louisiana who literally lost their coat. And it had $45,000 cash in it at the time.

A Bossier City. La. police SUV, pictured above. Police are searching for a man believed to have stolen a coat stuffed with $45,000 from a casino guest. (Image: YouTube)

The unnamed guest at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City had stored the money in a coat pocket. The coat was stolen on Aug. 21.

A would-be thief first met the victim at Margaritaville Casino’s front desk, according to KSLA, a Louisiana TV station. The pair then walked to the victim’s hotel room.

It appears the two went inside the room. Then, the suspect left the room wearing the coat, police said.

Manhunt Underway

This week, police continue to search for the suspect, KSLA said. Cops have released a photo of the possible suspect taken by a casino surveillance camera.

It is unclear if the suspect initially knew the money was in the coat. It is also unclear about the relationship between the possible suspect and the victim.

The Bossier City Police Department also is unsure on the identity of the suspect. They are trying to pinpoint his name and whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted online via www.p3tips.com.

Prior Casino Thefts

Thefts from gaming properties have taken place nationwide. In one example, William Ferguson, 66, was convicted by a jury in April for allegedly stealing an estimated $20,000 worth of gaming chips. The thefts came from roulette tables at five Nevada gaming properties during 2019, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The thefts took place at New York-New York, Golden Nugget, the Palms, Binion’s, and Wynn Las Vegas, prosecutors said. It appears the thefts were videotaped by surveillance cameras in the casinos.

The gaming chip thief is expected to spend at least eight years in prison based on a sentence announced recently.

Across the country in Maryland, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore was the site of the theft of $16,000 worth of chips. A local man was charged with the 2019 crime.

Also, in April, Lucas Bunn, 25, of Kelso, Wash., broke into the state’s ilani Casino Resort. He made his way to the high-limit area on the gaming floor and allegedly used a drill to break into the table where chips were held. He then allegedly stole $12,500 worth of gaming chips. Bunn was later apprehended.