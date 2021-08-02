Laughlin Casino Killing Investigated by Nevada Cops, Started as Fight

Posted on: August 1, 2021, 05:50h.

Last updated on: August 1, 2021, 06:08h.

Nevada police spent the weekend probing a possible homicide at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. One man died during a Friday fight at the gaming property.

Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nev., pictured above. A man died at the casino during a fight Friday. (Image: Wikipedia)

The struggle broke out in the early morning hours in the casino. Many individuals took part. They apparently were divided between two groups. Two men from the second group were in an altercation with the homicide victim, based on initial reports. The victim got knocked to the floor. He apparently lost consciousness, according to KVVU, a Nevada TV station.

When police arrived at about 1:20 am, the man was found unresponsive on the floor. He was rushed to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. But doctors soon pronounced him dead.

Even though Laughlin is some 75 miles southeast of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metro Police have jurisdiction over the city. LVMPD detectives are handling the homicide investigation.

It is expected police will review casino surveillance video and photos. They also likely searched the hotel-casino for evidence. At least one person is believed to be a witness to the crime, KVVU reported.

The suspects fled from the gaming property soon after the man fell to the floor, the report adds.

The victim’s name was not released immediately by police. The victim will be examined by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner to identify the manner and cause of death. That office will also identify the victim.

In 2019, an hours-long standoff with Metro police in the parking lot of the Aquarius led to the fatal shooting of a suspect, Michael Todd Lopez, 69, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Officers fired multiple gunshots.

The officers involved were identified as Cory Mikkelson, 52, and John Susich, 42, of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics bureau, the Review-Journal reported. Lopez attempted to rob the casino, the report adds.

April Casino Fight in Las Vegas

In April, another casino fight in Nevada led to injuries. The fight resulted in a stabbing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The fight involved several males at the hotel-casino. It led to one man sustaining a couple of cuts to the area of his shoulders and arms, Metro police Lt. Noe Esparza told the Review-Journal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Chris Okoronkwo was later arrested for the incident. He is facing attempted murder, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon charges, the Review-Journal said. His case is pending in Nevada courts.

Prior Violent Crime in Laughlin

In still another unrelated incident, a man was seriously injured after a January assault and robbery outside of Laughlin’s Colorado Belle Casino Resort. The man was found bleeding after the assailants fled the scene.

It was unclear if arrests were made in the assault.

The victim was beaten by the duo. They also stole his wallet and ran off. The victim was treated at a Las Vegas hospital.

Metro police believe the victim and two other men left Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort. The trio was “acting drunk and rowdy,” Metro Police Lt. David Gordon told the Review-Journal.

“Security attempted to stop the males, but they ignored security [guards] and kept walking toward the Colorado Belle,” Gordon said. “Once at the Colorado Belle, two of the males turned on the third.”