Las Vegas to Host First NCAA March Madness Final Four in 2028

Posted on: November 22, 2022, 12:57h.

Last updated on: November 22, 2022, 03:01h.

For the first time in Las Vegas, March Madness won’t just be something to watch on TV. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Sin City will host its first Division 1 Men’s Final Four tournament in 2028. It’s scheduled for April 1 and 3 at Allegiant Stadium.

The annual tournament to end the college basketball season will be played at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in 2028. (Image: Jason O’Rear Photography/SSR-Inc.com)

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, in a statement. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams, and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

Las Vegas is also scheduled to host nine other NCAA championships before 2026, as per the NCAA. Add this NCAA news to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023 and the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

“The Final Four is one of the marquee events in sports and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the host in 2028,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The excitement of Final Four basketball, combined with the energy of Las Vegas, will create an unforgettable experience for teams and fans alike. We can’t wait to welcome the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to the Greatest Arena on Earth.”

Also on Tuesday, the NCAA also announced Division I Men’s Final Four tournaments in Detroit (host of the 2009 event) in 2027, Indianapolis (for the 10th time) in 2029, and North Texas (host of the 2014 event) in 2030.

The 2023 men’s Final Four is set for Houston in 2023, followed by Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025. Kansas won the 2022 men’s national title over North Carolina at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Final Four of the Women’s NCAA Tournament will be held in Columbus, Ohio in 2027, Indianapolis in 2028, San Antonio in 2029, Portland, Ore. in 2030, and Dallas in 2031.

Final Four Calendar

2023 April 1 and 3 Houston NRG Stadium

2024 April 6 and 8 Phoenix State Farm Stadium

2025 April 5 and 7 San Antonio Alamodome

2026 April 4 and 6 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

2027 April 3 and 5 Detroit Ford Field

2028 April 1 and 3 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

2029 March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

2030 April 6 and 8 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium