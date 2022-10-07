Las Vegas Strip Homicide Suspect Admits to Being ‘Filthy Murderer’

Posted on: October 6, 2022, 07:10h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2022, 08:32h.

An ex-convict apprehended earlier this week for allegedly killing a man with a brick on Las Vegas Boulevard confessed he was a “filthy murderer” it was revealed on Thursday. He was covered in blood when stopped by Metro police near the murder site. He also allegedly punched and kicked officers.

Mandalay Bay, pictured above. A man was killed by a brick to the head this week near the Las Vegas hotel-casino. A suspect remains in custody. (Image: Booking.com)

Malik Price, 27, of Las Vegas, allegedly struck the victim, Christopher David, in the head with a brick Monday night. The victim reportedly died on Las Vegas Boulevard between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The brick was bloody and found near the lifeless body.

When located nearby and questioned, he rambled on to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers about “Jesus Christ, Navy SEALs, 9/11, the Koran, and other non-relevant topics,” KLAS, a local TV station, reported, citing an arrest report.

I did it. I’m a filthy murderer. Yup, I hit him upside with a tombstone,” Price also was quoted in a police report. “I saw a sign to be a violent gentleman today.”

Warns Will Be Serial Killer

Later, he told police, “I killed that man in cold blood… If you let me out of jail, I’ll become a serial killer,” KLAS said.

It was also reported Price punched a second victim that same night. He additionally attempted to sell a firearm to still a third man. KLAS added.

A short time after the killing, Price was stopped by cops on Las Vegas Boulevard. A tread on his sneakers was similar to a footprint seen at the crime scene, police said. His clothes were bloody, too, KLAS said.

The brick was seized as evidence. Police spoke to several witnesses and took their statements. It is likely the bloody clothes and footprint will be presented as evidence if the case goes to trial in Nevada court.

Faces Open Murder Charge

Price was charged with open murder, local media reports said. Other charges are possible.

Malik Price, pictured above in a mug shot. He was arrested for open murder after a Las Vegas Strip attack with a brick. (Image: LVMPD)

He was placed in the Clark County Detention Center. He remained in custody on Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. No bail was set as of Thursday evening.

The victim died from blunt head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, officials revealed. It was unclear what led to his killing and if the two men got into an argument or if the attack was unprovoked.

Prior Convictions

A review of court records showed that in 2016 Price pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Also, in 2018, Price was sentenced to at least two years in Nevada prison for robbery and burglary, the Review-Journal said.

A couple months ago, he also was sentenced to 90 days in Clark County Detention Center for battery on an officer, the Review-Journal said.

On Saturday, it was the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at MGM Resorts’ Mandalay Bay hotel. On the 32nd-floor, shooter Stephen Paddock repeatedly fired at concertgoers leaving hundreds injured or dead. Paddock later shot himself dead.