Deadly Attack Planned for Las Vegas Strip Thwarted, Arsenal Found at Suspect’s Home

Posted on: December 2, 2022, 08:46h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2022, 09:55h.

An ex-Marine remains in custody on $1 million bail after he allegedly threatened to commit “mass violence” on the Las Vegas Strip. The planned attack was to take place at the Fashion Show mall, police revealed this week.

Jeremy Schumacher, in a mug shot, pictured above. He threatened to shoot up the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, police said. (Image: LVMPD)

The suspect, Jeremy Schumacher, 41, now faces a charge of making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism. He was in custody at Clark County Detention Center as of Friday morning, according to jail records.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers heard of his plans, they quickly apprehended him and searched his apartment-style condo on Las Vegas Boulevard. Investigators discovered many firearms and what police described as “military-style explosives” KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Among the items found were an AR-15 rifle, and “a massive cache” of armor-piercing bullets, as well as a grenade launcher, a police report said. Also found were flash bangs and smoke generators, the Las Vegas Sun reported. Also at the residence were two high-capacity, drum-style rifle magazines and 11 Thunder Blank Distracts, KSNV, another local TV station, reported. They are simulated grenades.

The bullets at the apartment were polymer-tipped, Metro police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That makes them more capable of piercing body armor, the report said.

Fashion Show Mall was Target

The investigation began on Monday when an unnamed tipster, believed to be Schumacher’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, called Metro police, the Sun reported.

The interior of the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, pictured above. A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the mall where his ex-girlfriend worked. (Image: Hotels.com)

The caller said Schumacher had called her on Monday and threatened to “carry out an act of mass violence” at the Fashion Show mall, cops revealed.

It appears the mall was targeted because Schumacher’s ex-girlfriend works there. He planned to injure her and other employees, then commit suicide, police claim.

He planned to “shoot up” the business where she works and also sent her threatening text messages, the Sun said. One apparently directed at the ex-girlfriend warned, “I’m coming for you,” KSNV reported.

The caller also revealed Schumacher had alleged suicidal tendencies while abusing alcohol and drugs, KSNV said.

Schumacher was arrested later on Monday and appeared in court where Judge Elana Lee Graham set his bail at $1 million.

As police searched Schumacher’s apartment, officers realized it had a direct view of the Fremont Street area, the report said. That is downtown Las Vegas’ gambling and entertainment destination with a large number of pedestrians.

As police checked Schumacher’s background, they found he had prior arrests for firearm possession and once threatened to kill someone, KSNV said.

If he’s able to post bond, the judge ordered him to stay away from the Fashion Show mall. It’s unclear if other charges may be brought against Schumacher.