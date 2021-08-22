Strat Motorcycle Crash Injuries Lead To Rider’s Death, Had Been Hospitalized

Posted on: August 22, 2021, 03:38h.

Last updated on: August 22, 2021, 04:17h.

The victim in an Aug. 5 Las Vegas motorcycle crash has died. The accident was at the Strat Hotel, Casino, and Skypod on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Strat, pictured above. The Las Vegas hotel-casino was the site of a motorcycle accident earlier this month. The rider recently died. (Image: KVVU)

The death was announced by Las Vegas Metro police on Sunday after getting notified on Saturday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The motorcycle was heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard. When it got to north of Bob Stupak Avenue, it collided with a Nissan Altima near the entrance to the casino’s valet area.

The motorcycle was being operated “ recklessly,” witnesses told police, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Both the rider of the motorcycle and the passengers in the Nissan were transported to University Medical Center. They underwent treatment at the hospital. Metro police continue to investigate the accident.

Stabbing at the Strat

In February, one man was hospitalized and two others were arrested after a fight and stabbing that ended up in the valet area at the Strat.

The man was stabbed multiple times, according to the Review-Journal. The stabbing occurred in a fight among three men, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He received treatment there.

Birthday Party Death

In an unrelated incident in December, a man in his early 30s was shot to death during a birthday party at a hotel room in one of the Strat’s towers, police said.

The people in the hotel room appeared to know one another. The shooting appeared to have taken place in the room.

People fled from the room after the deadly incident, police revealed. What was described as an “altercation” at the birthday party led to several shots being fired, Metro police said.

Formerly known as the Stratosphere, the Strat is at the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip. It opened in April 1996.

The 1,149-foot tower is topped by a rotating restaurant and thrill rides. The 2,427-room Strat is owned by Golden Entertainment, which also operates PT’s-branded pubs and taverns throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates several gaming properties. Golden Entertainment operates more than 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns 10 casino resorts — nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland.

In May, the Strat began operating its casino floor at 100 percent capacity. It had been at lower capacity, and even shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.