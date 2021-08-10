Las Vegas Strip Parking Garage Site of Dog Confined in Hot Car, Police Cite Owner

Posted on: August 10, 2021, 09:49h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2021, 09:57h.

Some Las Vegas dog owners appear unable to understand that they cannot keep their dogs in hot cars. Last week, Metro police once again rescued a canine from a hot vehicle left in a parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip.

The dog, pictured above, was rescued from a hot car. The car was left in a parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: KVVU)

Metro cops have made numerous statements this summer about the risks to the animals and potential charges for the owners.

But on Aug. 4, another dog was seen in a parked car. It was in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, KVVU, a local TV station, reported. Outside, it was 108 degrees.

The dog was panting and struggling to breath, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

A LVMPD officer got the dog out of the car. She was placed in an air-conditioned Metro police car.

Fortunately, we got to her in time,” Metro Capt. Dori Koren said in a recent tweet.

A Clark County Animal Control officer also showed up. The dog’s owner was given a citation, KVVU said.

Other Recent Incidents

In a similar incident, last month Metro officers removed two pugs from a car parked at a Walmart. One of the pugs needed to be euthanized. It had been injured from the heat.

In still another incident in late June, a Las Vegas woman allegedly left her dog in a hot SUV parked at the Wild Wild West Casino. Two weeks later, she left the same animal in the same SUV in front of a Goodwill store on another hot day.

When a police officer arrived at the store, the dog was panting heavily, barking, appeared in distress, and had no water, KVVU said.

The SUV was turned off. It was locked with the windows rolled up. An officer broke the SUV’s window to rescue the dog.

The dog’s name is Rio. The woman, Alexandra Evans, 25, was charged with malicious torture of a dog, according to KLAS, another local TV station.

Apparently we still need to get the word out. It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat! Please RETWEET so ppl learn. It was a 108 degrees when our cops found this 🐶 panting & struggling to breath. Fortunately, we got to her in time. #LVMPD #vegas #police #rescue #dog #again pic.twitter.com/GDHDsrJqwZ — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 8, 2021

Reminder to Owners

The summertime incidents provide a reminder to pet owners about the risks to animals from being in a vehicle when temperatures are high.

“On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels,” Jessica Simpson, public policy specialist at the Humane Society of the United States, told Casino.org last month.

On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees and the pet may suffer irreversible organ damage, seizures, or die.”

Also, dogs with short snouts, who have long hair, or who are younger are at even greater risk from being in a hot car, she said.