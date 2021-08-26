Las Vegas Strip Multiyear Road Construction Frustrates Casino-Bound Motorists

Las Vegas Strip drivers are complaining about traffic tie-ups and closed lanes due to ongoing road and infrastructure improvements. At times throughout the day, traffic has come to a complete standstill on Las Vegas Boulevard, Sahara Avenue, and other key roads.

Las Vegas Boulevard, seen above, is among the streets where traffic is snarled because of ongoing road and infrastructure improvements. It is a multi-year project. (Image: Engineering News-Record)

The traffic has made it difficult to drive to some gaming property parking garages, as well as some major hotels, restaurants, and stores. Often, traffic is limited to one lane in each direction.

In one instance, the main entrance to the Sahara Las Vegas was blocked off. It has now reopened, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. However, drivers remain aggravated at the delays and closures.

It takes me forever to get home on a 25-minute drive,” one aggravated driver, Dailin Ochoa, recently told KLAS. “It takes me 30 to 40 minutes.”

Between 36,000 and 60,000 vehicles drive through Las Vegas Boulevard each day, according to Clark County estimates.

No End to Construction Soon

Vegas’ Strip construction project began in 2019 and will not be finished until at least May 2024, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The project is divided into seven phases.

But Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin told Casino.org construction crews are attempting to minimize the impact on drivers, as he says they do with all road projects.

For example, construction is done during off-peak hours whenever possible, and may be curtailed on days when significant traffic is expected due to special events,” Kulin told Casino.org.

Work schedules also are adjusted to decrease the number of days the road will be impacted, he adds.

Among the projects now underway are water line replacements, improvements to storm drains, new pavement and landscaping, as well as upgrades to pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, and street lights.

One project is expected to be completed next month on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue. In total, it will cost $33 million. A new $40 million project kicked off this summer. It includes work on Las Vegas Boulevard from Mandalay Bay Road to the 215 Beltway, as well as Spring Mountain Road from Mel Torme Way to Koval Lane.

Summer Uptick in Casino Visitors

Las Vegas casinos are now able to operate at 100 percent capacity, as of June 1. The milestone came after over a year of either shuttering casinos or requiring them to operate at lower capacity as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While this is good for revenue, it may mean more drivers on the Strip.