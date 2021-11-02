Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to Face DUI Charge in Fatal Crash

Posted on: November 2, 2021, 02:15h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2021, 02:22h.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence (DUI) charge after a vehicle police say he was driving rear-ended another car that burst into flames.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday, November 2. Law officers said Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III is allegedly responsible for the accident. (Image: AP)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident several miles west of the Strip around 3:40 am local time this morning. Law enforcement believes a Chevrolet Corvette driven by the 22-year-old NFL player crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4.

Police say the Rav4 caught fire, and the single female passenger in the compact SUV died. That person’s name and age have not been released.

Ruggs and his unnamed female passenger were both admitted to an area hospital, but are considered stable. Metro revealed that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” and will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

“We ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” Ruggs’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.

Chesnoff is known as the go-to defense attorney for high-profile individuals who find themselves at odds with the law in Southern Nevada.

Offensive Weapon Needs Defense

Ruggs leads the Las Vegas Raiders in receiving yards in 2021. The former Alabama standout has 24 receptions, 469 receiving yards, and two touchdowns through seven games.

The Raiders, 5-2, are atop the AFC West. Their strong play through eight weeks of the regular season has shrunk their Super Bowl odds. Before the season kicked off, DraftKings had the Raiders at a distant 66/1 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Today, that line is considerably lower at 50/1.

However, those odds might need adjusting now that Ruggs is likely done for the year. Nevada law prohibits probation for an individual who has been convicted of a DUI resulting in death.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says formal charges will be filed against Ruggs once the police investigation is concluded. A person found guilty of DUI causing death faces a potential prison sentence ranging from two to 20 years.

BetMGM reports having considerable action on the Raiders to win the AFC West. The sportsbook says Las Vegas accounts for 44 percent of its tickets and 39 percent of the money wagered on the divisional outcome.

Raiders PR Nightmare

The Raiders are only in their second year of calling the nation’s casino capital home. And already, the NFL franchise has caused a myriad of negative publicity.

Ruggs’ arrest comes just three weeks after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach after The New York Times published emails he sent that demonstrated perceived racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language.

In a statement, the Raiders sent their condolences to the victim’s family.

We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” a team statement read. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Raiders visit the New York Giants on Sunday. Las Vegas is a three-point favorite.