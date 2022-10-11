Las Vegas Raider Davante Adams Investigated For Shoving Photographer

Posted on: October 11, 2022, 12:30h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2022, 01:04h.

A photographer knocked to the ground night by wide receiver Davante Adams following a Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night has filed a police report against him. The unidentified man — who reportedly worked as a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football — told police he was the victim of an assault and that he was treated for “non-life threatening injuries” at a hospital.

A video of Davante Adams’ controversial encounter with a freelance photographer was posted on the Sporting News’ Twitter account. (Image: nypost.com)

Adams shoved the photographer as he made his way from the field to the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The wide receiver’s frustration came after the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs to lose, 30-29.

Kansas City police say they will investigate, then coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor on whether any charges will be brought against Adams.

According to the website of Missouri attorney Jeff Jarrett, third-degree assault in the state is a Class E felony defined as one party knowingly inflicting non-serious injury upon another. It is punishable by up to four years in jail and $10K in fines. Fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor defined as recklessly causing an injury or pain or causing some kind of physical contract that might be considered offensive. It is punishable by up to a year in jail and $2K in fines.

NFL Also Investigating

The NFL is also investigating, and football experts say a suspension, or at least a fine, is on the table. Nevertheless, Adams apologized multiple times for his transgression.

“I want to say sorry for that,” he said at his locker following the game. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. Shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams took to Twitter this morning to issue another apology: “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Adams, who arrived in Las Vegas this summer to join his former college (Fresno State University) teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr, spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, has consistently numbered among the League’s Top 100 players since 2018, and has earned five Pro Bowl selections.

Adams announced last month that he has become MGM Resorts International’s first brand ambassador active in the NFL. MGM did not reply to an email from Casino.org seeking its comment on the controversy.

This was the second Monday Night Football game in a row involving an alleged assault and arrest report. Last Monday, a police report was filed by a fan who ran onto the field during a Los Angeles Rams game and got knocked to the ground by linebacker Bobby Wagner.