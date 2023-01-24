LAS VEGAS MUSIC UPDATE: Panic! at the Disco Quits, James Taylor Sets Cosmo Residency

Posted on: January 24, 2023, 03:26h.

Last updated on: January 24, 2023, 04:00h.

After 19 years, Panic! at the Disco is calmly exiting the dancefloor. Frontman Brendon Urie announced via Instagram on Tuesday that his popular Las Vegas-spawned band will break up following the end of a European tour on March 10.

Brendon Urie, singer for Panic! at the Disco, apparently no longer gets along with himself since he is the only remaining original member of his Las Vegas-spawned band. (Image: insider.com)

In reality, though, the band wasn’t much of a band since Urie was its sole remaining original member. Formed by Urie and his childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson in 2004, Panic! At the Disco fired Wilson in 2006. He replaced him with bassist John Walker, who left two years later – along with lead guitarist Ross – because of musical differences.

Urie and drummer Smith continued as a duo, recruiting bassist Dallon Weekes and guitarist Ian Crawford as touring musicians. Weekes was added to the permanent lineup in 2010 but left three years later – along with Smith – transforming the band into Urie’s solo project and Urie, essentially, into Mike Love of the Beach Boys. (Ask your parents if you don’t know the reference.)

The seventh and final Panic! at the Disco studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance,” was released on August 19.

In Better Vegas Music News …

James Taylor has booked a five-night residency at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. His shows, backed by an as-yet-identified “all-star band,” will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9, and 10.

Taylor – a discovery of none other than the Beatles, who released his first album on their Apple label in 1968 – has sold more than 100 million albums over his 50-plus-year career. He is also the first artist with a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

Tickets for Taylor go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Saturday, January 28, via www.ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com, or by calling (800) 745.3000. A fan presale begins at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday, January 25. According to a press release, Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday, January 25, through the Citi Entertainment program. For presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Also, according to the release, members of the MGM Rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. PT Thursday, January 26.

Nicks/Nickelback

Finally, Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks announced a March performance at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 18. And Nickelback will bring its Get Rollin’ tour to the same area on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 27 via AXS.com. According to a news release, Live Nation customers will receive access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26.