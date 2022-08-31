Las Vegas Labor Day Weekend Could Be Interrupted by Travel Delays, Says AAA

Posted on: August 31, 2022, 02:17h.

Last updated on: August 31, 2022, 03:14h.

This Labor Day weekend, Las Vegas will be busy as expected. But AAA says flight disruptions and jam-packed highways could make for difficult travel.

Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell during Labor Day in 2018. The Las Vegas Labor Day weekend in 2022 will be busy, as travel experts expect holiday travel to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

AAA releases holiday travel forecasts for major holidays, but did away with publishing an outlook for the Labor Day weekend several years ago. Now, the not-for-profit roadside service organization has issued a travel advisory for the approaching three-day weekend.

AAA says Labor Day 2022 will likely return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of travel volume. The skies and roads will be busy, prompting AAA into cautioning travelers about potential delays. The agency is also stressing patience on the road.

Increased traffic means an increase in the chance for crashes,” said AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchens. “Obey the rules of the road. Your safety and the safety of all road users depends on it.”

An online survey conducted earlier this month by AAA found that 32% of Americans plan to travel this Labor Day weekend. The vast majority — 82% — said they will do so by automobile.

Southern California is Las Vegas’ most critical feeder market. Last year, SoCal was responsible for 26% of all visitors who traveled to Southern Nevada. Most Californians arrive in Las Vegas via Interstate 15.

Sin City No. 1 Destination

The AAA poll found that Las Vegas is the top destination for Labor Day this year. San Diego, Orlando, Alaska, and Fort Lauderdale rounded out the top five destinations.

Though inflation might be adding to a trip’s overall cost, AAA says deals remain available. Many Las Vegas casinos have increased rates for this weekend after experiencing strong pre-holiday bookings. But several properties on or near the Strip are still available with relatively cheap accommodations.

Treasure Island is just $111 a night for this Friday through Sunday. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock) is $114 while the Rio is $116 and the Sahara is $140.

For slightly higher budgets, Park MGM is $209 nightly this weekend, while Resorts World is $226 and Mandalay Bay is $255. For big spenders, The Venetian/Palazzo, Encore/Wynn, and The Cosmopolitan are about $350 a night. The Bellagio is even higher at more than $500 a night.

All of the aforementioned rates are before taxes and resort fees.

Nearly 13M Air Travelers

Hopper, a travel booking app, says about 12.6 million passengers are scheduled to fly from US airports from Thursday through Monday, September 1-5. Hopper added that Las Vegas has been booked more by its users than any other major US city for the Labor Day weekend.

For a trip this weekend to Harry Reid International Airport booked through Hopper, the app says the average roundtrip airfare has been approximately $305. That’s lower than other popular Labor Day destinations, including Denver ($312), Los Angeles ($317), and New Orleans ($325).

Hopper says the busiest travel days this long weekend will be Thursday and Friday, as most travelers choose to depart for their destination on those days. Labor Day on Monday will be the third-busiest day of the holiday.