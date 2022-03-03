Las Vegas Hookah Lounge Murder Defendant Claims He Was Shot Six Times in Gunfire

The man accused in the Las Vegas hookah lounge deadly shooting claimed in court Thursday he was “shot six times” during the melee. He sat in a wheelchair when appearing before a judge. But it is unclear if he suffered significant wounds.

Murder defendant Lee Wilson in a wheelchair, pictured above. He appeared in Las Vegas court on Thursday. He was ordered held without bail. (Image: KTNV)

Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested after last Saturday’s early morning gunfight at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, located on East Sahara Avenue. It is close to the Las Vegas Strip. The lounge is about a mile from the Sahara Las Vegas.

A dozen other people were injured in the gunfire, and one person was fatally shot.

Your honor, you know I was shot at, too,” Wilson told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure during the court proceeding, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

No Bail Set

For this past weekend’s incident, Wilson is facing a single count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder. The fatally injured person was identified as Demetreus Beard, 33. He passed away at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Review-Journal reported. He suffered several gunshot wounds, an autopsy revealed.

Also, during the appearance, Bonaventure directed that Wilson continue to be held without bail. In determining not to set bail, the judge noted Wilson has “significant” criminal history, the Review-Journal reported. He had 82 arrests in Clark County since 1995. He was also convicted on nine felonies, the report adds. He was sentenced to jail after the convictions for the prior charges.

He is likely to be held at Clark County Detention Center. Wilson’s case was continued to March 17.

About a dozen hookah shooting victims were taken to Sunrise. Two others went to University Medical Center. Two of the victims were in critical condition hours after the shootings.

It is unclear what their current conditions were as of Thursday. The violence erupted after an argument broke out during a private party held at the lounge. It is unclear what caused the dispute.

Former Prosecutor Represents Wilson

Wilson is represented by Joshua Tomsheck, a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney. He formerly was a deputy district attorney for Clark County. The Review-Journal reported Thursday Tomsheck chose not to provide any comments to a reporter about the case.

The number of casualties make this the largest shooting in the Las Vegas Valley since the country music festival mass shooting in October 2017. That shooter was perched at the Mandalay Bay hotel.