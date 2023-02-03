Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Massage Parlor Arrests, Car Crashes Near The Strip

Posted on: February 3, 2023, 04:38h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2023, 05:51h.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers arrested the owner of a massage parlor, called Ma and Oasis Spa, last week. Police claimed the Las Vegas business is actually a brothel.

A regular massage, pictured above. Police made several arrests after an undercover officer investigated a spa which allegedly was operating as a brothel. (Image: Everyday Health)

Cuixiao Ma, the owner, was charged with advancing prostitution and living off the earnings of a prostitute, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Police got a tip about the spa, so an undercover officer went in posing as a customer. A female worker asked if he wanted a “good massage,” police said. The officer then asked the woman how much she would charge for sex.

Other police officers then entered the spa. They found condoms and other sex-related products there. A few people there were apprehended.

Brothels are illegal in Las Vegas, but legal in some other parts in Nevada.

Crashing Into Taxis

On Wednesday in Las Vegas, a motorist being pursued by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) cruisers collided with several taxi cabs near the Las Vegas Strip. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road.

LVMPD officers later apprehended the driver. His name was not immediately released.

The car he was driving had been reported stolen, KTNV, a local TV station, said.

There were no serious injuries reported from the collisions. But several traffic jams occurred as a result.

Driver Fell Asleep

Alexander Jay Dawkins, who drove the car which caught on fire last Friday on the Las Vegas Strip, apparently fell asleep at the wheel shortly before it crashed, police said. His car struck a palm tree in a center median divider.

The driver of the vehicle … appeared to be pushing the accelerator on the vehicle as the engine was revving and the tires were spinning,” a LVMPD supplemental arrest report released on Thursday said, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

When officers had a chance to interview Dawkins at University Medical Center, he told them he didn’t remember details surrounding the crash, KLAS said.

One LVMPD officer wrote down that when he spoke with Dawkins, his eyes “appeared to be watery and droopy,” the report said.

Dawkins was injured in the accident. He appears to have lost consciousness, according to news reports.

He was charged with DUI, failure to properly maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, and failing to show proof of insurance.